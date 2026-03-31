ALSTOM S.A: Alstom signs a new systems contract in the AMECA region

31 March 2026 – Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new systems contract in the AMECA region, as part of a consortium, with a total project value of USD 2.75 billion. Alstom’s share represents approximately 30% of the total contract value, corresponding to approximately EUR 700 million.

This order has been recorded in Alstom’s Q4 2025/2026 fiscal year.

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About Alstom



Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.



Contacts Press

Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com



Souade BEKHTI –Tel.: +971 56 995 45 76

Souade.bekhti@alstomgroup.com



Investor Relations

Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com







Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0)7 588 022 744

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com







Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com





















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