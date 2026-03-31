onsemi Powers Sineng Electric’s Advanced Solar and Energy Storage Solutions

Summary

onsemi announced a new design win with Sineng Electric, which will feature onsemi’s latest‑generation hybrid power integrated module (PIM) in two utility‑scale renewable energy platforms. The PIM features onsemi’s FS7 insulated‑gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and EliteSiC technology and will be used in Sineng’s next‑generation 430 kW liquid‑cooled energy storage systems (ESS) and 320 kW utility‑scale solar string inverter. Using onsemi’s technology, the Sineng solutions will deliver improved efficiency, higher power density, lower switching losses and improved thermal performance, advancing performance standards in utility-scale renewable energy applications. In benchmark testing against competing power modules, onsemi’s FS7‑based hybrid PIM delivered a 0.07% efficiency improvement and reduced losses by 225 W in a 320 kW solar inverter configuration.

News Highlights

onsemi secures new design win with Sineng Electric to power its 430 kW liquid-cooled energy storage systems and 320 kW solar inverter

onsemi’s latest‑generation PIM enables up to a 0.1% efficiency increase, driving a 32% improvement in power‑to‑weight performance at the inverter system level

The hybrid power integrated module features a high-density F5BP package integrating FS7 insulated-gate bipolar transistors and EliteSiC technology to deliver up to 8% lower power dissipation, 10% lower switching losses, and higher power density



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- onsemi announced today that its hybrid power integrated modules (PIMs) will be featured in Sineng Electric’s next-generation 430 kW liquid-cooled string energy storage systems (ESS) and 320 kW utility-scale solar inverter. The design win builds upon the longstanding collaboration between onsemi and Sineng to deliver high-performance, future-ready solutions in the growing renewable energy and AI infrastructure markets.

Industry-Leading Power Module Technology

At the core of Sineng’s new platforms, onsemi’s latest-generation Field Stop (FS7) insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and silicon carbide (SiC) hybrid PIMs in the F5BP package are engineered to boost the power output of utility-scale solar string inverters and energy storage systems (ESS). Compared to previous generations, the modules offer 32% increased power density with 0.1% higher efficiency within the same footprint to increase the total system power of a solar inverter from 320 kW to 350 kW.

Setting New Standards for Efficiency and Reliability

onsemi’s hybrid F5BP PIMs integrate the company’s FS7 IGBT and EliteSiC diode technologies, reducing power dissipation by up to 8% and switching losses by 10% compared to previous generations. Their advanced direct bonded copper (DBC) substrate design minimizes stray inductance and lowers thermal resistance to the heat sink by 9.3%. Together, the reduction in switching losses and thermal resistance enables up to 32% higher system power at the same weight and density compared to prior‑generation designs. The modules also feature an optimized electrical layout and an innovative baseplate design that enhance thermal management. This combination enables superior system performance and enhanced long-term reliability.

Compared to previous-generation modules, onsemi’s latest FS7‑based hybrid PIM combines lower switching losses and reduced thermal resistance, enabling the following system‑level improvements in Sineng’s new 430 kW string ESS:

A 0.75% increase in round-trip efficiency (RTE), building on module‑level efficiency gains demonstrated in benchmark testing

5% reduction in auxiliary power consumption, lowering total operating costs

Higher power density, reducing the number of required modules and cutting component costs

Cooler operation under high loads and improved reliability

Enabling a More Stable and Reliable Renewable Grid

“Utility‑scale operators are laser‑focused on squeezing more kilowatts from the same footprint while cutting lifecycle costs. By integrating onsemi’s F5BP package hybrid modules into our 430 kW ESS and 320 kW inverter platforms, we’re addressing two industry imperatives at once: higher power density that uplifts system ratings, and conversion efficiency gains that compound at gigawatt scale. Those incremental improvements translate into real savings for product development and a more stable, dispatchable renewable grid.” – Jianfeng Sun, General Manager of Research and Development, Sineng Electric

“Developers need solutions that fit existing layouts, simplify thermal design, and reduce energy losses. By pairing FS7 IGBTs with EliteSiC diodes in our F5BP modules, we deliver higher conversion efficiency and power density without increasing the footprint, enabling significantly higher power ratings at the same system size. This combination allows utility‑scale solar and storage sites to increase output from existing installations, while improving reliability and lowering lifetime operating costs.” – Sravan Vanaparthy, VP & GM of IGBT Power Division, onsemi

More Information:

Product Pages: NXH500B100H7F5SHG; NXH600N105L7F5P2HG; NXH600N105L7F5S2HG; NXH600N105L7F5SHG; Si/SiC Hybrid Modules

Datasheet: NXH500B100H7F5SHG

Solution Guides: Solar Inverter; Energy Storage

White Papers: BRD8095 - Overcoming the Challenges of Silicon Carbide to Ensure Application Success; TND6386 - Topologies for Commercial String Solar Inverter

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) delivers intelligent power and sensing technologies that enable electrification, energy efficiency, safety, and automation across automotive, industrial, and AI data center end‑markets. With a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, onsemi helps customers solve complex challenges to achieve higher efficiency, improved performance, and lower system cost, while supporting a safer, cleaner, and more energy‑efficient world. The company is part of the S&P 500® index. Learn more at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

Contact:

Michael Mullaney

michael.mullaney@onsemi.com

+1 838-289-7314