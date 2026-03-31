eQ Community Properties fund receives Moody’s rating (Baa3 with stable outlook) as the first Nordic property fund

Press release

31 March 2026 at 9.30AM

On March 31, 2026, Moody’s Ratings has assigned eQ Community Properties Fund IG (investment grade) Baa3 rating with a stable outlook. This marks the first time a Nordic property fund has received a rating from a global rating agency.

The rating reflects eQ Community Properties Fund’s position as the largest private investor of social infrastructure properties in Finland. The size of the fund is EUR 1.7 billion and it is the largest property fund in Finland. Rating also reflects fund’s strong geographic concentration in the Helsinki capital region (nearly 60 % of portfolio value) and major urban growth centres as well as stable operating performance supported by long-term, index-linked rental income. Approximately 65% of rental income is derived directly from public sector tenants.

A public rating is an important milestone in our fund’s strategy. It enables broader and deeper access to debt capital markets. For investors, the rating presents the solidity of the fund. It further enhances our target to have an effective and balanced long-term financing structure, says Jennifer Eloheimo, Head of Real Estate Investments at eQ Asset Management.



Furthermore, the rating supports our target of further increasing the transparency of the funds. We recently introduced a significant upgrade to the financial reporting: our property funds report in a manner that is largely comparable to listed real estate companies. With these actions, we are a forerunner among the Finnish real estate funds, Jennifer Eloheimo continues.



In eQ’s strategy 2030, real estate business is one of the main future growth areas. eQ will seek growth from new client segments by expanding its business into international institutional clients.

This rating is a stamp of quality and credibility and thus an important enabler of our international recognition and growth of the fund. The team has done consistent and proactive work in developing the fund, concludes Jouko Pölönen, CEO of eQ Plc.





Helsinki 31 March 2026

eQ Asset Management Ltd.

For further information, please, contact:

Jennifer Eloheimo, Head of Real Estate Investments, tel. +358 50 547 3660

Aku Väliaho, CFO, Asset Management, tel. +358 40 559 2772

Moody’s report: We will disclose the report at eQ webpage https://www.eq.fi/en/funds/eq-yhteiskuntakiinteistot as soon as Moody's publishes it.



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi, key media outlets

eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and Corporate Finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services to both institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website www.eQ.fi.