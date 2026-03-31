Wood Mackenzie partners with Special Olympics Asia Pacific to tackle gender gap in sport

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wood Mackenzie, a global leader in analytics, insights and proprietary data across the energy and natural resources landscape, hosted an exclusive event in partnership with Special Olympics Asia Pacific (SOAP), titled “Women & Girls Rising Through Sport.” Held at Wood Mackenzie’s Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, the event marked the International Women’s Day 2026 theme, “Give To Gain,” and spotlighted the transformative role of sport in empowering women and girls with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), a group that remains significantly underrepresented across the region.

The collaboration reflects Wood Mackenzie’s ongoing commitment to its Thrive program, which focuses on community engagement, wellness, sustainability, and Inclusion, Diversity & Belonging (ID&B). Across Asia Pacific, women account for just 30% of Special Olympics participants, underscoring persistent barriers to access, safety, and funding. By bringing together this dialogue with Special Olympics Asia Pacific, Wood Mackenzie aims to help close this gap and advance more inclusive participation in sport.

“Inclusion isn't a box we tick. it's something we try to live through the way we work and the partnerships we choose” said Derryn Maade, Global Head of Metals & Mining at Wood Mackenzie. “Our Thrive program reflects that commitment in a tangible way, and partnering with Special Olympics Asia Pacific brings that commitment to life. The work they do to open doors for women and girls across our region is exactly the kind of impact we want to be part of.”

Jovina Choo, Senior Manager, Sports at Special Olympics Asia Pacific and Olympic Sailor, said, “Systemic barriers continue to limit the participation of women and girls with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) across our region from inadequate transport and limited access to facilities, to safety concerns and persistent cultural biases.

“Yet, across Asia Pacific, female athletes are rising above these challenges demonstrating resilience, redefining perceptions, and leading change. Through sport, they build confidence, develop skills, and inspire more inclusive communities. Together, we have the power to accelerate this progress. By contributing our time, voice, resources, and networks, we can break down barriers and create lasting change to ensure every woman and girl with IDD is heard, supported, and empowered both on and off the field."

The evening featured a panel discussion moderated by Pippa Woodhead, Board Member of Special Olympics Asia Pacific. Titled “Women and Girls Rising Through Sport,” the session brought together athletes, advocates, and community leaders, including:

Jovina Choo, Senior Manager, Sports at Special Olympics Asia Pacific and Olympic Sailor

Megan Tang, Special Olympics Singapore dance sport athlete and athlete leader

Jasmine Lai, parent advocate and mother of Megan Tang

James Andrade, Singapore Head, US-ASEAN Business Council and ASEAN special advisor

Panellists shared personal and professional insights on overcoming systemic barriers, highlighting how access to sport can build confidence, foster independence, and unlock leadership opportunities for women with IDD. Drawing on ongoing Special Olympics research, the discussion reinforced that investing in female athletes delivers far-reaching benefits, not only for individuals, but for families, communities, and society at large.

The event concluded with a call to action for organisations and individuals to support Special Olympics Asia Pacific’s key funding priorities, including coach development, safe and inclusive training environments, and leadership pathways for female athletes. By aligning purpose with action, the partnership highlights a shared belief: when women and girls are empowered through sport, everyone stands to gain.

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About Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie is the global leader in analytics, insights and proprietary data across the entire energy and natural resources landscape. For over 50 years our work has guided the decisions of the world’s most influential energy producers, utilities companies, financial institutions and governments. Now, with the world’s energy system more complex and interconnected than ever before, sector-specific views are no longer enough. That’s why we’ve redefined what’s possible with Intelligence Connected: the fusion of our unparalleled proprietary data with the sharpest analytical minds, all supercharged by Synoptic AI, to deliver a clear, interconnected view of the entire value chain. Our trusted team of 2,700 experts across 30 countries breaks siloes and connects industries, markets and regions across the globe to empower our customers to identify risk sooner, spot opportunity faster and make every decision with complete confidence. For more information, visit woodmac.com.

About Special Olympics Asia Pacific:

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health and leadership.

The Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 4.6 million athletes and Unified partners in more than 200 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers over 30 Olympic-type sports and nearly 60,000 events and competitions each year. In the Asia Pacific region, Special Olympics has touched the lives of over 550,000 athletes across 35 countries. Learn more about the work we do at Special Olympics Asia Pacific and support us here.

For further information please contact:

Wood Mackenzie

Hla Myat Mon

+65 8533 8860

hla.myatmon@woodmac.com

Special Olympic Asia Pacific

Shree Ann Mathavan

+6596634955

smathavan@specialolympics.org