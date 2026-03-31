LIFT Commences 2026 Environmental Baseline Data Collection Program at the Yellowknife Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. (“LIFT” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to announce the launch of the 2026 Environmental Baseline Data Collection Program, representing the next phase of environmental studies at the Yellowknife Lithium Project (the “Project”). The 2026 program will expand the geographic extent of baseline data collection activities conducted to date, focusing on the Big-Nite pegmatite cluster. This work will continue to support ongoing project planning and future permitting activities, including Environmental Assessment.

The 2026 program represents the continuation of multi-year baseline studies that are used to understand current environmental, cultural, and socioeconomic conditions in the area. The Program will include local and regional baseline data collection activities and will focus on areas immediately adjacent to known pegmatite dykes where Project infrastructure may be present in the future (Figure 1). Lakes and streams that are immediately up- and down-stream of potential future infrastructure will also be included in the program, along with areas that are up- and downwind of potential future Project activities. The Program will build on previous work in the area and will include aquatic, atmospheric, terrestrial, and human environment components and will employ approaches rooted in the scientific method and Indigenous Knowledge.





Figure 1 – Location of LIFT’s Yellowknife Lithium Project and baseline data collection study area.

LIFT is working closely with local Indigenous communities and regulatory authorities to develop and execute the baseline data collection programs for the Project. Community engagement sessions specific to baseline data collection programs were held in 2024 and 2025, with additional sessions planned for 2026. The Program will be managed by Det’on Cho Environmental, which is owned by the Yellowknives Dene First Nation and prioritises Indigenous employment.

April Hayward, Chief Sustainability Officer of LIFT, comments, “Strong baseline data is fundamental to responsible project development. By combining rigorous science and Indigenous Knowledge, these studies help inform project design and impact assessment as we advance the Yellowknife Lithium Project.”

Baseline Data Collection Program Components

Aquatics Program: The program includes bathymetry, hydrology, hydrogeology, and water quality surveys as well as fish, fish habitat, and aquatic life surveys. The program began on April 5th with under-ice water quality sampling, fish habitat surveys, and winter hydrological surveys. The aquatics program will continue on an approximately monthly basis until the end of September or beginning of October, when freeze-up is likely to occur.

Atmospherics Program: The program includes air quality, noise, vibration, light, and meteorological components to establish ambient conditions in and around the Project area. The atmospheric data collection program will begin in late spring/early summer will continue year-round going forward.

Terrestrial Program: The program includes vegetation, soils and terrain, permafrost, host rock geochemistry, and wildlife components. Soils and vegetation field programs will occur in the summer (July-September) and will be used to verify models built from geological maps and remote sensing data. The host rock geochemistry program will build upon initial work completed in previous years and will include static and kinetic testing of host rock. The wildlife program will include acoustic data collection, t, and the continuation of camera trapping, which commenced in the autumn of 2023.

Human Environment Program: The 2026 program will build on archaeological studies, Indigenous resource use, and Indigenous knowledge studies completed previously. and will focus on heritage resources and land and resource use components.

LIFT Retains VLP for Market-Making Services

LIFT has, subject to regulatory approval, entered into an agreement dated March 30, 2026 with Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (“VLP”) to provide market-making services in accordance with applicable TSX Venture Exchange policies. Pursuant to the agreement, VLP will provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. The agreement is for an initial term of three months, which will automatically extend for successive one-month terms, unless terminated by either party upon notice. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 CAD per month. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company’s flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

For further information, please contact:



Francis MacDonald

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1.604.609.6185

Email: investors@li-ft.com

Website: www.li-ft.com

Daniel Gordon

Investor Relations

Tel: +1.604.609.6185

Email: investors@li-ft.com





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 21, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b840e13-78d7-432b-9a74-0d68fac14d60