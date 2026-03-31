GLOBAL POWER SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES DECENTRALIZED POWER DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power Solutions Corp. (TSXV: PWER) (FSE: NJA) (“Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its Decentralized Power Development Initiative (the “Initiative”), focused on identifying and evaluating potential deployment opportunities for modular hydrogen-powered energy infrastructure across North America.

If successfully developed, the Company believes these opportunities could collectively represent up to approximately 1,000 megawatts (“MW”) of potential distributed power capacity over time.

The Initiative represents a strategic progression following the Company’s previously announced definitive joint development and licence agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”), under which Global secured the framework to jointly develop and commercialize modular hydrogen-based power systems utilizing licensed technologies in combination with commercially available, off-the-shelf components.

Peter Medved, Chief Executive Officer of Global Power Solutions Corp., commented:

“Following the execution of the Definitive Agreement, Global is now focused on identifying and evaluating potential project opportunities where decentralized hydrogen-based power systems may provide a reliable and scalable energy solution.

Through this Initiative, the Company intends to work with potential partners, site hosts and energy stakeholders to assess locations where modular power systems could be deployed to address growing demand for reliable energy infrastructure.

Global welcomes engagement from organizations experiencing growing power demand or constrained access to reliable electricity supply.

Interested parties may submit site and project information to the Company for evaluation as part of its structured project review process.”

Strategic Overview

Global’s decentralized utility initiative is designed to support the potential deployment of reliable, scalable, and dispatchable power solutions to high-growth and energy-constrained sectors, including:

Data centres and AI infrastructure;

Remote and off-grid communities;

Industrial and resource operations; and

Mission-critical and defense-aligned applications.

The Initiative is built on modular hydrogen-based systems that integrate on-site hydrogen production with power generation, leveraging licensed system architecture alongside proven, off-the-shelf technologies.

These systems are intended to support a range of deployment sizes, from smaller pilot installations through larger multi-megawatt applications, depending on project requirements.

The previously announced Definitive Agreement provides the foundation for this Initiative, establishing a structured pathway for:

system development and engineering;

pilot deployment and validation;

performance optimization under real-world conditions; and

phased commercialization and scaled rollout.

By combining licensed intellectual property with commercially available components, Global intends to evaluate opportunities to deploy modular systems across multiple potential use cases and jurisdictions.

Key Highlights of the Decentralized Power Initiative

Potential long-term development pipeline that could represent up to approximately 1,000 MW of distributed power capacity if successfully developed;

Built on licensed system architecture combined with off-the-shelf, commercially available technologies;

Designed to support modular deployment and scalability;

Structured through project-level Special Purpose Entities (SPEs) for potential financing and operations;

Long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to underpin stable, recurring revenue may be pursued where appropriate to support project economics; and

Phased development approach from pilot systems to larger commercial installations.

Execution Strategy

Global intends to advance the Initiative through a structured development model, including:

Site-level project review and partner engagement;

Formation of project-level SPEs;

Execution of definitive agreements and long-term PPAs where applicable; and

Phased construction, commissioning, and operation.

The Company is actively engaging with potential partners and will provide updates as material developments occur.

About Global Power Solutions Corp.

Global Power Solutions Corp. is a company well known for its pioneering efforts in the manufacture of light gauge steel components for the construction industry and modular metal buildings. The business strategy of the Company is being expanded to the pursuit of other industrial opportunities, including the development and execution of renewable energy and other clean energy infrastructure projects.

On behalf of the Board:

Global Power Solutions Corp.

"Peter Medved"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.684.2181 | Email: info@globalpowercorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business and operations of Global Power Solutions Corp. (“Global Power” or the “Company”). Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and deployment of the Company’s modular hydrogen power systems, the identification and establishment of potential manufacturing or staging facilities, the integration of licensed and commercially available hydrogen technologies, potential system efficiencies, future commercial applications, and the ability of the Company to obtain any required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “is expected,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “proposes,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management as of the date of this release. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of hydrogen energy technologies, the integration of third-party equipment and technologies, the availability of suitable manufacturing locations and partners, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, changes in economic or market conditions, supply chain factors, technological development risks, and the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business strategy. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release.