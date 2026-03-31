Facephi Adds New Client for Mule Account Detection and Behavioral Biometrics in Central America for 5 Years

Leading financial institution with over US$14 billion in assets and more than 5 million active accounts contracts a 5-year fraud prevention solution.

Facephi reaffirms its leadership in the banking sector.

Alicante, March 31, 2026 - Facephi (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI), a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, announces the addition of a new leading banking client in Central America for its mule account detection and behavioral biometrics solutions.

The financial institution signed a 5-year contract to implement a next-generation fraud prevention system, designed to protect the entire customer lifecycle and anticipate threats such as synthetic identities, organized fraud networks, and automated fraud.

Facephi’s solution combines multi-biometrics, behavioral signals, and advanced AI analytics, integrated into an end-to-end platform that reduces fraud without friction for users and strengthens regulatory compliance by design. Its multi-layered architecture enables the detection of anomalies and fraud patterns that might go unnoticed if analyzed in isolation.

“Today, digital identity cannot be understood as a static control. It is a living infrastructure that accompanies the user throughout their digital journey. This project reflects that vision: smarter, continuous protection aligned with the reality of current fraud,” says Jorge Sanz, CEO of Facephi.

With over a decade of presence in the Americas, including Mexico, Colombia, and Canada, among others, Facephi now operates in more than 30 countries, reinforcing its global end-to-end digital identity and fraud prevention platform for regulated industries.

About Facephi



Facephi is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance solutions. It delivers an AI/ML-powered Identity & Anti-Fraud platform that provides a comprehensive 360° end-to-end approach to digital protection. Renowned for its strong focus on security and data integrity, Facephi develops solutions that make digital processes safer, more accessible, and fraud-free. Its technologies help prevent identity theft while ensuring the ethical management and protection of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 30+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Facephi’s future plans, objectives, and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company’s filings for a discussion of these risks.