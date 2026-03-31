Baltic Horizon Fund redeemed early part of the bonds

Baltic Horizon Fund announced on 10 March 2026 via stock exchange announcement a plan to redeem partially the bonds issued on 8 May 2023 (ISIN code EE3300003235) on 31 March 2026. Baltic Horizon Fund hereby announces that it has today, on 31 March 2026 redeemed early bonds in the amount of EUR 7,499,998.80. The total nominal amount of the bonds before the redemption was EUR 18,999,997.80 and after the redemption is EUR 11,499,999. The partial redemption of the bonds entailed a change in the nominal value, the new nominal value being EUR 27,380.95 per bond.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@baltichorizon.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, www.baltichorizon.com

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