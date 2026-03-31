Quavo Unveils Industry’s First AI-Powered Analyst Delivering End-to-End 24/7 Dispute Automation

WILMINGTON, Del., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo, Inc. (“Quavo”), the leading AI disputes technology partner and strategic advisor for financial institutions and technology companies, today announced the launch of Aria™, a breakthrough AI analyst built to work continuously alongside dispute teams, executing tasks, guiding decisions, and driving compliant outcomes at scale.

Embedded natively within Quavo’s QFD® platform, Aria sets a new industry standard as the most advanced dispute resolution AI on the market. Trained on insights from millions of real-world disputes, combining intelligent automation, multilayered AI models, and deep regulatory intelligence to automate up to 90% of casework—far beyond what traditional rules engines or generic AI assistants can achieve.

Acting as a digital investigator, Aria interprets case data, applies card network and regulatory rules, triggers workflows, escalates exceptions, and delivers precise, auditable decisions. Her ability to autonomously handle intake, investigation, recovery, and resolution makes her the most comprehensive and capable disputes AI available today.

Financial institutions leveraging Aria realize:

95% reduction in manual dispute processing

100% regulatory compliance and reduced human error

70% decrease in financial losses

67% reduction in days to dispute resolution

Scale operations with the equivalent capacity of 10 FTEs, without increasing headcount





“Our AI work over the past several years has laid a strong foundation for where we’re headed next,” said David Chmielewski, Co-Founder and CPO at Quavo. “We’ve been building and refining our models using insights from millions of disputes, giving us a deep, real-world understanding of how investigations unfold. Aria represents the evolution of that work — bringing connected, straight-through processing to life across our platform.”

With Aria embedded into QFD, Quavo continues its mission to transform dispute management from an operational burden into a strategic advantage—because now, it pays to make it right.

Learn more at www.quavo.com.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo enables financial institutions to transform fraud and dispute management from a costly, fragmented function into a strategic advantage. In an environment where the cost of making it right has historically meant higher risk, manual effort, and strained member relationships, Quavo empowers organizations to do more, with certainty, speed, and confidence.

Powered by its intelligent automation, Aria™ and guided by a team of experienced dispute specialists, Quavo’s QFD® platform enables institutions to ensure compliance, streamline operations, enhance the customer experience, and maximize financial recovery. Today, industry leaders rely on Quavo to process more than one million disputes every month, recover billions in disputed funds, and resolve cases an average of 26 days faster than the industry standard.

By helping teams respond decisively in moments that matter most, Quavo turns fraud events into opportunities to restore trust, protect members, and strengthen long-term relationships.

Quavo. Now it pays to make it right.™

Media Contact:

Julia Brady

PR & Events Manager

Julia.Brady@quavo.com