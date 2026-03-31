Asia-Pacific Accounts for More Than Half of Global Ride-Hailing Trips in 2025

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 13 billion ride-hailing trips were conducted in the first half of 2025, with Asia-Pacific accounting for 57.5% of the global market and Latin America overtaking Europe to become the third-largest region after North America, according to ABI Research’s recently published Ride Hailing Market Data report. China and India together account for nearly 80% of the Asia-Pacific market, while Indonesia and Vietnam represent a combined 11% of the market.

“A combination of a highly urbanized population, an abundance of two-wheel vehicles, and strong consumer engagement with digital platforms makes Asia-Pacific the dominant region for ride-hailing,” said James Hodgson, Research Director, Automotive, at ABI Research. “Many of these factors increasingly apply in Latin America, driving this region to near parity with North America in terms of completed trips.”

In some regions, competitive dynamics have stabilized, allowing a dominant provider to hold a commanding market share while the remainder of the market is served by smaller but stable alternatives. Examples include China, where Didi held 77% of the market in the first half of 2025, and the United States, where Uber held 75% of the market during the same period.

In contrast, other markets are experiencing greater fluctuations in market share among competing platforms. For example, in Indonesia, Grab and Gojek accounted for 89% of overall trip volumes in the first half of 2025, with Grab holding a slightly higher share of Gross Merchandise Value (50.1%) than Gojek (41.5%), reflecting a greater share of trips delivered through four-wheel modalities. In Vietnam, where market leader Grab accounts for 62% of GMV, GreenSM, part of the Vingroup ecosystem, has leveraged an all-electric fleet to capture over 25% of the market.

“With momentum finally growing behind the long-dormant driverless vehicle market, it is more important than ever for autonomous vehicle technology developers to identify and partner with the leading players in demand generation for shared mobility, which are today’s ride-hailing giants,” noted Hodgson.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Ride Hailing market data report, part of the company’s Automotive research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

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