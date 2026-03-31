ThinkLabs AI Closes $28 M Series A Led by Energy Impact Partners, Backed by NVentures and Edison International

New York, N.Y., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkLabs, an AI-powered grid intelligence company that empowers critical infrastructure with trustworthy, physics-informed AI, announced today that it has closed a $28 million Series A financing led by Energy Impact Partners LP (“EIP”), one of the the world's leading energy transition funds, backed by more than half of North America's investor-owned utilities.

NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm) and Edison International, parent company of Southern California Edison, also invested in the round. Together, their participation reinforces ThinkLabs AI’s position at the forefront of applying high-performance computing and physics-informed AI to help utilities plan, optimize, and operate the grid at unprecedented speed and scale. Existing investors participated, including GE Vernova, Powerhouse Ventures, Active Impact Investments, Blackhorn Ventures, and Amplify Capital, along with a large North American investor-owned utility.

The AI revolution is driving the fastest surge in electricity demand in modern history, with U.S. demand projected to grow 25% by 2030 according to consultancy ICF International. Every new AI model, data center, electrified building and vehicle adds another layer of demand onto infrastructure engineered for a different era. ThinkLabs AI was built to make sure the grid is ready.

"The grid is the most critical infrastructure on earth right now, and it's being asked to do something it was never designed to do," said Josh Wong, CEO of ThinkLabs AI. "The legacy tools and processes utilities currently rely on can take months to complete a single study, cost tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars in engineering time, and the results are out of date the moment the study is finished. ThinkLabs’ AI-native high performance grid simulation model not only shows you the problems but also gives you the best solutions."

ThinkLabs’ AI platform is uniquely grounded in the physics of how the grid works, providing trust, explainability, and auditability over black box models. Its real-world performance has enabled utilities to do something that has never been possible before – compressing a monthly-long study into under three minutes, running 10 million scenarios in 10 minutes, while maintaining greater than 99.7% accuracy on grid power flow.

ThinkLabs AI will use the financing to expand customer delivery, broaden its product portfolio on physics-informed AI digital twins and agents, and scale deployment with ecosystem partners as utilities face rapid load growth, data center expansion and system capacity limits.

"Utilities are being asked to add capacity on timelines the industry has never seen before, and the stakes extend far beyond the energy sector," said Sameer Reddy, Managing Partner at EIP. "Energy is the foundation on which economic growth, technological progress, and national security depend - and the grid has to be ready for that. ThinkLabs AI delivers the speed, accuracy, and transparency that utilities need to meet this moment."

"As the parent company to a utility, we understand these challenges firsthand," said Sergej Mahnovski, Managing Director of Strategy, Technology and Innovation at Edison International. "We must rapidly transition from legacy planning tools and processes to meet the growing demands on the electric grid — new AI-native solutions are needed to transform our capabilities, while also driving speed and cost savings in interconnection, system planning, and grid operations. ThinkLabs is applying cutting-edge AI and automation to address these challenges."

"What's significant about this investor group isn't just the capital," said Josh Wong, CEO of ThinkLabs AI. "It's the alignment. When technology and utility industry leaders come together in the same round, it reflects the importance of both the challenge and the opportunity in front of us. I've spent my career working with utilities to build technologies that help them plan and operate the grid, and ThinkLabs represents the culmination of that journey as we partner with the industry to tackle the challenges of the 21st century power system.”

About ThinkLabs AI

ThinkLabs AI is an AI-powered grid intelligence company with a mission to empower critical infrastructure with trustworthy, physics-informed AI. The company's platform is purpose-built for the electric grid, enabling utilities to automate complex planning and operational workflows with unprecedented speed, scalability, and actionability. For more information, visit thinklabs.ai.

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