Beta Bionics Introduces Bionic Insights™ in Bionic Reports — Transforming How Clinicians Understand and Optimize Diabetes Care

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics today announced the launch of Bionic Insights™, an innovative new feature within its Bionic Reports, designed to help healthcare providers (HCPs) make more informed, personalized treatment recommendations for people living with diabetes.

As the first and only insulin pump company to deliver this level of intelligent reporting, Beta Bionics is redefining how clinicians interpret patient data. Bionic Insights goes beyond traditional glucose reporting by surfacing clinically relevant indicators, patient activities and system events that directly influence outcomes – giving providers unprecedented clarity into what’s working and where support is needed.

“Bionic Insights can change how clinicians interact with diabetes data,” said Steven Russell, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Beta Bionics, “because it transforms complex data into clear, actionable guidance. It highlights successes and opportunities, allowing physicians to have more productive conversations with their patients and make targeted recommendations that improve outcomes. This is an important step forward in helping people achieve better glucose control.”

Turning Data into Actionable Insight

Bionic Insights introduces a new level of intelligence within the Bionic Report by organizing information into two key categories:

Areas of Success – such as strong time in range, stable overnight glucose, and mostly usual meal announcements – enabling providers to reinforce positive interactions.

– such as strong time in range, stable overnight glucose, and mostly usual meal announcements – enabling providers to reinforce positive interactions. Areas of Opportunity – including frequent insulin pauses, rebound highs, prolonged hyperglycemia, or missed meal announcements – paired with educational guidance to support improvement.





This structured approach allows clinicians to quickly identify the drivers behind glucose outcomes, reducing time spent interpreting raw data and increasing time spent on meaningful patient care decisions.

“Bionic Insights gives both providers and patients a shared understanding of what’s happening and why,” added Dr. Russell. “That clarity makes it easier to have focused, productive conversations with patients about how to get the most from their iLet.”

With Bionic Insights, Beta Bionics continues its mission to simplify diabetes management and improve lives through innovation – bringing smarter, more intuitive tools to the forefront of automated insulin delivery.

About Beta Bionics

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Beta Bionics, Inc. is redefining what’s possible in diabetes care. By listening to people living with diabetes, their families, and their care teams, the company created the iLet Bionic Pancreas – the only automated insulin delivery system with a closed loop algorithm that adapts to each person in order to determine and deliver every insulin dose, reducing the daily burden on users. With this unique, innovative approach, Beta Bionics is focused on bringing greater ease, confidence, and freedom to people managing diabetes every day. To learn more, visit www.betabionics.com.

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