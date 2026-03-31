Scouting America and Random House Children’s Books Unveil Official Book Trailer for George Goodwin, Dragon Slayer

IRVING, TX, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America and Random House Children’s Books announced today the debut of the official book trailer for George Goodwin, Dragon Slayer: A Scouting Legend (Waterbrook Children’s), offering audiences a first look at a young Scout’s journey to become the next great legend.

The newly released trailer teases an exciting fantasy adventure marked with courage, character, and determination – values that have defined the Scouting movement for more than a century. Featuring endorsements from Bear Grylls, Max Lucado, and Mike Rowe, along with early coverage from People and the New York Sun, the trailer arrives just a month ahead of the book’s nationwide release on May 5, 2026, kicking off the Order of the Dragon Slayer series.

“Stories like George Goodwin, Dragon Slayer help inspire the next generation to live with bravery and purpose,” said Roger Krone, president & CEO of Scouting America. “At Scouting America, we believe in the power of storytelling to shape character, spark imagination, and reinforce the values that guide Scouts on their journey to leadership and service.”

New York Times bestselling authors Candace Lee and Eric Newman shared their enthusiasm for both the story and the trailer launch:

“We all have dragons to slay. Our hope is that George’s story becomes a fire starter for young imaginations,” said Lee. “If we can deliver a summer read that makes our readers feel brave and ready to become the heroes our world needs, then we have done our jobs as authors.”

“The characters in our story face impossible odds,” added Newman. “Just like so many young people do today. George Goodwin and his friends each show epic displays of courage and character, but more than anything, they have fun! It’s like Goonies with dragons. That’s why we made our characters Scouts: You’ll have a hard time finding kids as resilient, daring, and fun as the young people in the Scout movement.”

Scouting America has long recognized the importance of literature and storytelling in youth development, using stories to encourage imagination, reflection, and personal growth. The upcoming release of George Goodwin, Dragon Slayer marks a new opportunity to engage young audiences and inviting them into a story where courage is tested, character is formed, and heroes are made.

Watch the official trailer here.

George Goodwin, Dragon Slayer will be available nationwide wherever books are sold on May 5, 2026, and is currently available for preorder at www.scoutinglegend.com.

For more information about Scouting America and its mission, visit www.scouting.org.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently almost one million youth are served by 500,000 adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

About Random House Children’s Books

Random House Children’s Books (rhcbooks.com) is the world’s largest English-language children’s trade book publisher. Creating books for toddlers through young adult readers, in all formats from board books to activity books to picture books, novels, and nonfiction, the imprints of Random House Children’s Books bring together award-winning authors and illustrators, world-famous franchise characters, and multimillion-copy series.

Publication Information

George Goodwin, Dragon Slayer: A Scouting Legend

Order of the Dragon Slayer, Book 1

By Candace Lee & Eric Newman, Foreword by Bear Grylls

Published by WaterBrook Children’s, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books

On sale May 5, 2026 | Ages 8-12 | 336 Pages

Hardcover | ISBN 978-0-59-360275-1 | US $14.99

Ebook | ISBN 978-0-59-360276-8 | US $8.99

Audio | ISBN 979-8-21-733802-3 | US $20.00

ScoutingLegend.com

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