soul7 puts affordable nutrition at the centre of its rebrand

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- soul7 Produce, formerly known as Sher Produce, today announced the rebrand of its Sher Squares product line under the new soul7 name, marking the next chapter for the whole-food produce brand as it rolls out refreshed packaging, a stronger consumer-facing identity, and more product in every pack without a price increase.

At a time when many shoppers feel they are getting less for more, soul7 is moving in the opposite direction. The company has increased pack size from 312 g to 320 g while maintaining its suggested retail price of $3.99, reinforcing its focus on affordable nutrition made from real whole foods.

“Our decision was simple. Consumers are under pressure, and they are paying close attention to value,” said Sherri Belton, Co-Founder and CEO of soul7. “As we introduced the soul7 brand, we wanted to do something that reflected what we stand for. That meant giving people more, not less, while staying true to our commitment to clean whole-food nutrition.”

Previously sold as Sher Squares, soul7’s refrigerated squares are made with freshly shredded fruits and vegetables and are positioned as a convenient option for breakfast, on-the-go eating and active lifestyles. The products are sold in four-square packs and include 40 g of protein, 20 g of fibre and four servings of fruits and vegetables per package. The lineup includes Chocolate Wonder, Cheery Very Berry, Lovely Lemon Cranberry, Apple Bliss, and Orange Mango Tango.

The rebrand is designed to better reflect the company’s broader mission, which goes beyond product alone. soul7 has built its platform around affordable nutrition, feeding communities, environmental opportunity, and inclusive employment, while positioning its products as a whole-food alternative to snacks built around powders, syrups, and refined sugars. Through its food bank partnerships, the company has helped to feed over 9 million people.

“soul7 is more than a name change. It is a clearer expression of who we are and where we are going,” said Tim Sinclair, Co-Founder and COO of soul7. “We believe people should not have to choose between convenience, nutrition, and value. Speaking directly with consumers, it became clear they wanted to hear the fuller story behind the brand. That includes not only what goes into our products, but also the impact we hope to have in communities and the environment .”

soul7 products are currently available at retail banners across Ontario, including Loblaws, Zehrs, select Shoppers Drug Mart produce-section stores, Sobeys, Farm Boy, Longo’s, Healthy Planet, Goodness Me, and independent retailers including Fiesta Farms, Commisso’s and Denninger’s.

Founded in 2012, the company spent years developing and testing multiple product concepts before focusing on the current format, which it believes offers the greatest potential to deliver benefits for consumers, communities, and the environment.

ABOUT soul7

soul7 is an Ontario-based food company producing refrigerated fruit and vegetable squares for breakfast, snacking, and active lifestyles. Made with real whole foods, soul7 products are sold at major retailers across Ontario. The company is focused on affordable nutrition, community impact and environmental progress.

Media Contact:



Andrew Findlater

SELECT Public Relations

afindlater@selectpr.com

(647) 444-1197