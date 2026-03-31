Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 30 March 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 31.0 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding a special dividend of 3.6 pence per share which will be paid on 1 April 2026 to those shareholders on the register on 13 March 2026.
For further information, please contact:
Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17