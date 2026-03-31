Bluerock TMS Debuts Last-Mile Solution With 96–98% First-Time Delivery Success and 18% Lower Transport Costs

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, The Netherlands, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluerock TMS has introduced its Last Mile Distribution solution to the market, a cloud-native platform that manages the complete delivery lifecycle from order intake through proof of delivery in a single environment.

The product is the company's first publicly available offering in last mile distribution. Previously working with a limited group of pilot customers, Bluerock is now bringing the solution to the broader market. The platform addresses a gap that has long plagued the logistics industry: most route planning tools stop at dispatch, leaving execution unmanaged and creating what Bluerock calls an “execution black box”.

Loading errors, missing service constraints and real-time disruptions turn execution into a black box, costing operators an estimated $10 to $15 per failed delivery, driving 60% to 70% of inbound customer support calls and exposing companies to regulatory penalties of up to $50,000. According to McKinsey & Company , inefficient logistics handoffs cost the industry up to $95 billion a year in the United States alone, accounting for 13% to 19% of total logistics costs.

"Most platforms stop at route generation. The moment freight moves, visibility is gone," said Rico van Leuken , CEO of Bluerock TMS. "Ours monitors and adjusts operations across planning, depot, field execution and customer visibility as conditions change."

The solution combines an AI explainable planning agent, a best-in-class routing algorithm, and a full support for engine-agnostic planning. Operational capabilities include a fully integrated Mobile Dispatching Application for pre-dispatch loading compliance, a Driver App with configurable task sequences, a live trip monitor, IoT-based temperature monitoring and a white-labeled customer visibility portal. The platform runs on Amazon Web Services and connects to existing enterprise resource planning and warehouse management systems via standardized REST APIs (Application Programming Interface).

"Based on customer data and industry research, early adopters have achieved a 96% to 98% first-time delivery success rate, compared with an industry average of 88% to 92% cited by multiple logistics benchmarking studies, along with an 18% reduction in total transport costs," said Wim Mues VP Sales & Marketing of Bluerock TMS.

The platform was built for three distribution segments:

High-value retail, where complex two man deliveries require skilled installation, precise scheduling, and where every delivery is a direct extension of the brand experience.

B2B warehouse distribution, where operators manage high stop counts, mixed loads and tight service level agreements on thin margins.

Healthcare and pharma, where Good Distribution Practice compliance and item-level traceability are required.



Future releases will further strengthen the platform’s AI layer, advancing from assisted planning toward a self-healing TMS that continuously learns from each delivery, dynamically optimizes routing and sequencing, and autonomously adapts to real-world conditions. Current users are already leveraging integrated IoT sensor monitoring and automated deviation alerts to maintain control and resilience across their networks.

To learn more about Bluerock TMS and Last Mile distribution, visit https://www.bluerocktms.com/ .

About Bluerock TMS

Founded in 2013, Bluerock TMS is a European technology company specializing in cloud-based transportation and logistics management solutions that simplify complex logistics processes, improve operational efficiency, and deliver visibility and control across the supply chain. Recognized by Gartner for its customer retention, market responsiveness and modular software-as-a-service architecture, Bluerock enables shippers and logistics service providers to optimize, automate and future-proof their supply chains. For more information, visit bluerocktms.com .

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