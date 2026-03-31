Spectra Logic and Geyser Data Expand Tape-as-a-Service with New London Archive Deployment

BOULDER, Colo. and TUSTIN, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic®, a global leader in data management and storage solutions, together with Geyser Data, a provider of purpose-built cold data archiving services, today announced a new tape-as-a-service archive deployment in London, marking the first European location available through the Geyser Data portal.

The London deployment expands the companies’ tape-as-a-service model into Europe. It introduces a new regional provider location designed to deliver predictable, long-term archive storage. Customers can select the London archive location through the Geyser Data portal alongside the existing Los Angeles deployment, giving organizations additional geographic choice for storing and retrieving cold data.

As more organizations move cold data to the cloud, many discover that archive storage can incur additional costs for data retrieval, egress, and API activity, making long-term storage difficult to predict. Some organizations choose to deploy and manage on-premises tape libraries for predictable archive economics. Geyser Data offers another option by delivering tape-powered archive infrastructure as a service. The platform provides a cloud-based archive copy with predictable pricing, giving existing tape library customers and new cloud users a way to store and retrieve long-term data without unexpected fees.

Through the tape-as-a-service model, hosting providers can deploy archive infrastructure in their local markets while delivering the service through the Geyser Data platform. Spectra Logic supplies the tape library infrastructure and core archive technologies, while Geyser Data provides the software and cloud platform that enable customers to access archive storage through an Amazon S3-compatible interface.

The approach creates a repeatable framework for expanding archive capacity globally. Local service providers operate the infrastructure, channel partners can deliver archive services to customers in their regions, and end users gain more options for where their data resides while maintaining a consistent archive experience through the Geyser Data portal.

The London deployment is hosted in a Digital Realty facility, providing a carrier-neutral interconnection environment and connectivity options designed to support enterprise archive workflows, hybrid architectures, and large-scale data movement.

“London is an important milestone because it demonstrates that tape-as-a-service can scale into new markets through a growing provider ecosystem,” said Nelson Nahum, CEO of Geyser Data. “Organizations are looking for archive infrastructure that is purpose-built for long-term cold data retention with predictable economics. At the same time, service providers want a practical way to deliver those capabilities locally. Expanding to London gives customers more geographic choice and validates that this model works.”

“As demand for long-term data retention continues to grow, providers are looking for reliable infrastructure that can support archive services in their regions,” said Nathan Thompson, chief executive officer of Spectra Logic. “Our tape library platforms and S3-compatible archive technologies power the underlying infrastructure that makes these deployments possible and give providers a proven foundation for delivering scalable cold data archiving.”

The London deployment represents the latest step in Geyser Data’s global expansion strategy. In addition to its U.S. presence, the company recently announced a partnership in Brazil that is expected to bring another archive deployment online later this year, continuing the expansion of the tape-as-a-service provider ecosystem.

Customers can now archive data in either London or Los Angeles through the Geyser Data portal. A free 30-day trial with limited capacity is available for both locations.

About Spectra Logic

Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store, and preserve long-term business data, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

Spectra and Spectra Logic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

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About Geyser Data

Geyser Data provides S3-compatible, transparently priced buckets for cold data archiving, built for predictable long-term retention. The company's Cold Data Cloud Archive enables organizations to securely store massive volumes of inactive data without the complexity and unpredictable costs of traditional cloud storage. With no hardware to manage, no egress fees, and seamless integration with standard S3 workflows, Geyser Data helps enterprises archive data more simply, affordably, and with greater control. Learn more at www.GeyserData.com