NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Hampton Capital and Hampton Accelerate

SYDNEY, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Capital and Hampton Accelerate advise that the press release, "Yang Rongfeng Pioneers Modular Construction in Australia", previously distributed via GlobeNewswire on January 10, 2025, should be disregarded in its entirety and is not to be relied upon.

The release contained inaccurate information, including a material misstatement regarding founder attribution, and does not reflect the correct position of the organisations.

All readers, publishers, and syndication partners are requested to disregard the original release and remove or update the content accordingly without delay.

This notice supersedes the previously distributed release in full.

We appreciate your cooperation in ensuring that accurate information is reflected.

For any further clarification, please contact:

Name: Elsie Pang

Company: Hampton Capital

Contact: e.pang@hamptoncapital.com.au