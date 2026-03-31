TORRAS and Portuguese Football Federation Partner to Spotlight the Moments Behind the Game

Los Angeles, California, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORRAS, a global consumer technology accessories brand known for its innovation-led design and performance, has announced an official partnership with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF). The collaboration introduces a co-branded product collection inspired by the Portugal National Team, while bringing attention to a side of the sport that is rarely seen: the discipline and consistency that shape performance long before matchday.





As football continues to grow beyond stadiums into digital platforms and everyday routines, the way athletes and fans engage with the sport is evolving. Training sessions, preparation routines, and personal milestones are now regularly captured, shared, and revisited, making performance a continuous, visible journey rather than a single moment on the field.

At the heart of the campaign is a clear idea: greatness is built in the hours no one sees. Under the theme “Record Your Passion,” TORRAS and Portugal football highlight the role of consistency, preparation, and daily effort in shaping elite performance.





A New Perspective on Sports Collaboration

Unlike traditional sports partnerships that center on match highlights and on-field victories, the TORRAS × FPF collaboration shifts the focus to everyday training and preparation.

It looks at what happens before the spotlight, where progress is shaped through repetition, small adjustments, and consistent effort.

This shift reflects a broader view of performance in modern football. Training is no longer private; it is recorded, reviewed, and shared as part of continuous improvement. For the Portugal National Team, this reflects a long tradition of discipline, preparation, and excellence beyond matchday.

“Football is not defined by the 90 minutes alone,” a TORRAS spokesperson said. “For Portugal, performance begins long before kickoff, shaped by daily effort and high standards. That is the spirit this collaboration aims to capture.”





TORRAS × Portugal National Football Team Collection

The collaboration takes shape through a co-branded line of TORRAS phone cases, where visual design draws directly from the identity of Portugal’s national team. The collection incorporates signature red and green tones, along with wave-inspired textures and detailing that reflect both movement and national character.





This design approach connects the product to football culture in a way that feels grounded and recognizable, rather than decorative.





Beyond aesthetics, the collection places a clear emphasis on functionality through TORRAS’ Ostand case, which is built to support hands-free recording in real-world scenarios.





At the center of the design is a 180-degree flip and 360-degree rotating stand, allowing users to adjust viewing and recording angles with precision. This flexibility makes it easier to capture training sessions, review performance, or record content without needing additional support.





The structure is designed to provide stable support across different surfaces, ensuring consistent positioning during use.





In addition, the case features an 18N magnetic hold, enabling secure attachment to metal surfaces. This allows users to position their device in unconventional or space-constrained environments, expanding how and where recording can take place.





Together, these features position the product not just as a protective accessory, but as a practical tool for capturing and reviewing performance.





Capturing the Work Behind the Performance

At the center of the collaboration is TORRAS’ Ostand case, featuring a design inspired by Portugal football with signature red and green tones and details that reflect the identity of the national team.





Built for hands-free recording, the case features a 180-degree flip and 360-degree rotating stand for flexible positioning, along with stable support for steady recording during training. Its 18N magnetic hold also enables secure attachment to metal surfaces, making it easier to capture and review performance in different settings.





This reflects a growing behavior among athletes and enthusiasts alike, where recording is not just about sharing content but about improving performance. Reviewing footage, tracking consistency, and observing small changes over time have become part of how progress is measured.





In that sense, the act of recording becomes part of the training process itself.

This aligns closely with the values associated with the Portugal National Team, where preparation, discipline, and repetition remain central to performance.





A More Connected Way to Experience the Game

Football today is experienced across far more than the 90 minutes of play. From personal training sessions to moments shared with fellow fans, the culture of the sport now lives through everyday participation as much as competition itself. The TORRAS × FPF collaboration responds to that shift by focusing on the moments that deepen connection to the game, while reflecting TORRAS’ “Be Here Now” philosophy of creating products that support presence, focus, and real-life use.





“Every moment of passion deserves to be remembered,” the TORRAS product team shared. “Whether it is a training milestone or a moment with your community, these experiences shape the journey.”

About TORRAS

TORRAS is a global consumer technology accessories brand focused on developing high-performance products that combine engineering with refined design. Based in Shenzhen, the company offers a range of premium accessories, including protective phone cases, MagSafe-compatible products, and mobile lifestyle solutions.

With over 5,000 patents and more than 40 international design awards, TORRAS serves a global user base across key markets.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ku9v_BEvmLI

Availability

The TORRAS × Portugal National Team co-branded collection will be available globally through TORRAS’ official channels and select retail partners.

As technology and sport continue to intersect, this collaboration highlights a shift in how performance is experienced. It is no longer limited to what happens on the field, but extends to how effort is captured, understood, and shared over time.