Hemodialysis Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 24.11 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Demand for Dialysis Treatment: New Research by The Insight Partners

New York, NY, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new comprehensive market research report published by The Insight Partners, reveals that the Global Hemodialysis Equipment Market is projected to grow from US$ 14.90 billion in 2024 to US$ 24.11 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

Market Growth Highlights:

Market Projection: Global Hemodialysis Equipment Market expected to reach US$ 24.11 billion by 2031 .

Global Hemodialysis Equipment Market expected to reach . Key Segment: Dialyzers remain dominant and exhibit the highest CAGR (7.8%).

Home hemodialysis is becoming more popular because of its financial benefits and ongoing chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease conditions. Dialysis service providers are merging their operations, while medical facilities are increasing their use of advanced portable systems that are easy to operate. Healthcare providers are adopting value-based treatment methods that focus on delivering better patient outcomes at lower operational costs.

Primary Growth Driver: The diabetes and hypertension epidemic has created more chronic kidney disease patients, which drives the need for home-based hemodialysis equipment that uses modern technology.

The US requires more hemodialysis equipment due to the growing number of patients with chronic kidney disease, the increasing demand for home care, and Medicare's new ESRD Prospective Payment System coverage of home treatment. Federal programs promote kidney care through value-based methods, creating a purchasing system that supports 550,000 dialysis patients who require continuous medical assistance.

The Advancing American Kidney Health initiative aims to ensure that 80% of new ESRD patients receive home dialysis or transplantation, creating a rising need for portable, compact hemodialysis systems. Fresenius and DaVita are expanding their clinics to meet the existing high demand for in-center systems while new outpatient centers are opening. The healthcare sector requires constant equipment upgrades because of the aging population and rising diabetes-related ESRD cases. Providers achieve better patient results and operational results using high-flux dialyzers and biocompatible tubing sets.

Market Momentum Driven by Advancing Renal Care Through Innovation and Expanding Global Demand:

Hemodialysis functions as the primary method doctors use to treat kidney failure, which results in constant requirements for hospitals and outpatient centers to need dialysis machines and dialyzers and bloodline systems and water treatment units, and their medical supplies.

New reimbursement policies and patient demand for treatment flexibility and small, easy-to-use medical equipment support a stronger preference for home hemodialysis. The combination of digital health technologies through remote patient monitoring and cloud-based data management, and AI-enabled performance analytics tools establishes new methods for treatment delivery while creating better clinical results. Manufacturers are developing portable systems, wearable prototypes, and biocompatible materials to enhance patient comfort while reducing health risks.

The development of new dialysis centers in developing countries, the increasing healthcare spending, and the government programs help people access kidney care. Organizations face major obstacles because their equipment requires a high initial investment and because they must meet tough regulatory standards and reimbursement restrictions. The competitive environment remains active because industry leaders dedicate their resources to developing new products and forming partnerships and building integrated business operations.

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Major Hemodialysis Equipment Companies Include:

Asahi Kasei Corp

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA

Baxter International Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic Plc

Nipro Corp

Nikkiso Co Ltd

BD

Dialife SA

Outset Medical Inc

Hemodialysis Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

Dialyzers Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR

The demand for dialyzers is being fueled by growing awareness of renal care, cutting-edge developments in dialyzer membrane technology, and a rising preference for high-flux, biocompatible dialyzers.

The increase in elderly people and the rise of dialysis facilities in developing countries drive adoption. Manufacturers focus on innovations that aim to increase the efficiency of dialyzers, enhance patient outcomes, and reduce the duration of treatment. Sustainability initiatives help develop reusable, environmentally friendly dialyzers, which people are starting to use.

In-Center Dialysis Settings to Hold the Largest Market Share

In-center dialysis is the most common method for renal replacement therapy. Medical staff administer treatment at hospitals and specially built outpatient dialysis facilities. It offers infrastructure that supports multiple patients and provides access to specialist personnel and advanced water treatment and monitoring systems, and services for patients with complex medical needs.

The introduction of next-generation machines with AI-driven ultrafiltration and hypotension-detection algorithms for on-the-fly treatment adjustments marks a major advancement in in-center care. Clinics adopt "green" dialysis to decrease water and energy usage while handling waste because regulatory frameworks and sustainability initiatives now demand this practice.

Dialysis centers are expanding their networks by building new facilities and upgrading existing facilities to improve access in areas that lack adequate services throughout APAC and emerging countries. In-center environments experience operational challenges because of increased home-dialysis options and staff shortages and soaring operational expenses.

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Asia Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth:

Asia Pacific is witnessing fastest growth in the hemodialysis equipment market, supported by:

Expanding Local Production in Hemodialysis Consumables across India and China

Surge in End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Cases

Increasing Awareness of Dialysis Treatment Availability

China is expanding its dialysis center network through public insurance. India is enhancing renal care access through government health initiatives. Southeast Asian countries are developing hospital facilities to treat increasing diabetes and hypertension patients. The two dialysis system types, which include in-center systems and home-based systems, experience increased usage because urban and semi-urban areas achieve better reimbursement standards.

Hemodialysis Equipment Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease and End-Stage Renal Disease The aging population, together with rising rates of diabetes and hypertension, and obesity, is causing an increase in chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease cases in the US and India. The growing number of patients require hemodialysis equipment and renal replacement therapies to meet their medical needs.

The combination of AI-powered diagnostics with biomarker-based screening and predictive analytics allows for earlier disease detection and individual treatment development. The increasing use of portable dialysis systems, which patients can operate at home and medical staff can monitor remotely, is improving access to healthcare services.

Opportunity: Supportive Government Policies and Public‑Private Partnerships

The world sees expanded access to hemodialysis centers due to government programs, higher reimbursement rates, and public-private partnership (PPP) systems. Affluent countries maintain higher per capita dialysis center availability. Emerging nations depend on public funding and PPPs to solve their infrastructure deficits, as demonstrated by Uzbekistan.

The US Medicare ESRD rule enables clinics to operate successfully. China and India offer subsidies to increase treatment accessibility. The policies create a need for machines and consumables, which manufacturers who meet regulations with cost-effective and long-lasting, and operational products will gain from.

Challenge: High Cost of Equipment and Consumables

High capital and operational costs limit hemodialysis equipment adoption, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Rural areas face financial constraints because expensive machines and recurring consumables, and infrastructure expenses increase the cost of each session. Domestic alternatives and economies of scale do not lower the price of premium features, which creates affordability and regulatory compliance problems for manufacturers.

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Recent Developments:

In January 2025, Notice of International Sales Launch of DIAMAX WOW Single Patient Dialysis Machines Nipro Corp. announced that sales of its DIAMAX WOW single-patient dialysis machines for overseas markets began on January 17, 2025. This single-patient dialysis machine is now available for purchase worldwide, including in Latin America and Asia.

In September 2024, Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) achieved a growth milestone of more than 14,000 US-based patients using the company’s NxStage systems to perform Home Hemodialysis (HHD) therapy through Fresenius Kidney Care clinics and other providers. The company also launched the newest version of its home dialysis machine, the NxStage VersiHD with GuideMe Software, featuring enhancements designed to simplify treatment, offer increased ease of use, and better user experience.

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