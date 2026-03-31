SATO continues its profitable growth: The company acquires 602 rental homes from OP Vuokrakoti Ky

SATO Corporation, Press release 31 March 2026 at 1:15 pm

The housing investor SATO and OP Vuokrakoti Ky have today signed a purchase agreement covering OP Vuokrakoti Ky’s entire housing portfolio. Ownership of eight apartment buildings and a total of 602 rental homes have been transferred to SATO. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

With today’s transaction, the homes and their valid rental agreements have been transferred to SATO.

“Our acquired housing portfolio is of exceptionally high quality: The properties are new, energy-efficient and in excellent condition. The portfolio’s economic occupancy rate exceeded 97% last year. We are very pleased with the completion of the transaction,” says Antti Aarnio, CEO of SATO Oyj.

The housing transaction supports SATO’s strategy for profitable growth and further strengthens the company’s position as a trusted, long-term housing provider in major growth centres.

“Due to oversupply in the market, construction of new rental apartments has been paused on our part, so we have explored other opportunities for profitable growth. The transaction signed today aligns excellently with our objectives. The properties, built in the 2020s, are mainly located in large growth centres in good locations and complement our already extensive portfolio very well. We warmly welcome our new residents to SATOhomes,” says Aarnio.

The properties acquired by SATO are located in Helsinki, Vantaa, Järvenpää, Tampere, Turku, Lahti and Kuopio. The company now owns approximately 27,500 rental homes, providing housing for around 47,000 residents, mainly in Finland’s largest growth centres in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Turku and Tampere.

For more information, please contact:

Antti Aarnio, CEO, tel. +358 201 34 4200, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

Arto Aalto, EVP, Investments, tel. +358 201 34 4392, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

Media contact:

Terhi Jokinen, Senior Communications Specialist, tel. +358 201 34 4307, firstname.lastname@sato.fi



SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,500 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrated its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en