Renhe District of Panzhihua Hosts the Yi Ethnic "Sisters' Festival", a Traditional Folk Celebration

PANZHIHUA, China, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From March 26 to 29, Renhe District in Panzhihua City, Sichuan Province, China, staged its annual ethnic cultural event - the Yi ethnic "Sisters' Festival". Hosted by the district's Party committee and government, this year's festival was held concurrently for the first time in Yishala Village in Pingdi Town and Lixin Village in Renhe Town. Enriched with experiences such as intangible cultural heritage technique workshops and night fair visits, the event drew large numbers of visitors.

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Yishala Village, a nationally recognized historic and cultural village, is one of the venues where the "Sisters' Festival" - a tradition dating back over 600 years - takes place. Originally an occasion for villagers to express their emotions and celebrate communal harmony, the festival has evolved into a vibrant cultural event rich in ethnic character and regional identity. During the festivities, villagers dressed in traditional Yi attire celebrate through antiphonal folk singing and group dancing. This enduring custom embodies deep bonds of community and has been passed down through generations.

During the "Lanmenjiu" (gate-blocking wine) ceremony, local residents in traditional Yi attire welcome guests with rice wine and mountain songs. A costume showcase highlights the distinctive patterns, colors, and silver ornaments of Yi clothing, while some innovative designs incorporate traditional embroidery into modern Hanfu, demonstrating the creative adaptation of heritage crafts. Antiphonal singing and song-and-dance performances integrate traditional musical and choreographic elements, expressing villagers' affection for rural life and their aspirations for a better future.

The festival also features interactive role-playing activities, allowing visitors to explore the historical narratives and cultural characteristics of Yishala Village and Lixin Village through immersive experiences. As a sub-venue, Lixin Village offers complementary activities such as night fair visits and pet interactions, providing a diverse range of leisure options.

Through its rich and varied programming, the "Sisters' Festival" not only enhances visitors' cultural experience and encourages longer stays, but also stimulates local consumption in dining, specialty agricultural products, and handicrafts across the two villages and surrounding areas. The event represents a concrete effort to safeguard, pass on, and revitalize intangible cultural heritage, breathing new life into ancient traditions through a blend of traditional and contemporary forms.