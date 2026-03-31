BEIJING, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing around RMB34.5 million to repurchase 744,334 ordinary shares on March 30. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB576 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.
BOSS Zhipin Continues Share Repurchases, with Total Repurchases Amounting to Over RMB576 Million in 2026
| Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited
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March 30, 2026 04:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun Limited
BEIJING, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More
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March 27, 2026 07:00 ET | Source: Kanzhun Limited
BEIJING, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More