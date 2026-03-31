March 31, 2026

News Release

KDIGO publishes 2026 Clinical Practice Guideline Draft for Acute Kidney Injury and Acute Kidney Disease

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, 31 March 2026 – BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or “Company”) (CPH: BIOPOR) today announced that the KDIGO 2026 Clinical Practice Guideline Draft for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Acute Kidney Disease (AKD) has been published, which introduces the first major update to global AKI guidelines since 2012. The draft highlights substantial advances in early detection, risk prediction, and biomarker enabled identification of acute kidney injury, reflecting a major step forward for the field.

The new guideline recognizes AKI and AKD as part of a continuum, underscoring the importance of knowing earlier, more precise diagnosis using both functional measures and structural biomarkers. KDIGO also emphasizes improved clinical decision support tools, enhanced risk stratification, and updated recommendations covering fluid management, nephrotoxin stewardship, and follow-up care to mitigate long term adverse outcomes.

“KDIGO’s updated framework affirms the global shift toward earlier identification and intervention in acute kidney disorders,” said CEO Carsten Buhl. “We believe this represents an important advancement for clinicians and patients, and we look forward to contributing to the ongoing dialogue with clinicians on how NGAL and other biomarkers can provide better outcome for patients.”

KDIGO has opened the draft guideline for public review through April 27, 2026, and is inviting feedback from clinicians, researchers, and stakeholders worldwide. For more information: https://kdigo.org/guidelines/acute-kidney-injury/

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Investor Relations contacts

Klaus Juhl Wulff, BioPorto A/S, investor@bioporto.com, C: +45 45290000

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.