Pollmatic.io Expands Monetization Opportunities for Publishers, Apps, and Digital Platforms





HAGEN, Germany, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pollmatic.io is further expanding its position as a platform for monetizing digital audiences. With solutions for websites, apps, and digital platforms, the company enables publishers to unlock additional revenue streams while offering users relevant survey and offer-based formats.

At the core of Pollmatic.io is a modern offerwall that allows publishers to present monetizable content directly to their users. These offers include market research surveys, app installs and registrations, as well as interactive actions and campaigns. The approach is designed to monetize digital reach efficiently while ensuring a simple and user-friendly experience.

For technical integration, Pollmatic.io provides several flexible solutions that can be adapted to existing systems. These include Native Surveys for directly embedded survey formats, a Monetization API for customized and data-driven integrations, Survey Wall Link for fast implementation via link, and iFrame solutions for websites. This gives publishers the ability to integrate offers in a way that matches their platform structure and user journey.

The platform is particularly relevant for operators of cashback portals, gaming apps, browser games, loyalty platforms, and other digital community-based services. Its focus is on reliable monetization, transparent processes, and straightforward implementation across digital products.

In addition, Pollmatic.io is actively seeking new publishers and cooperation partners to further expand its network. In particular, the company is looking to work with operators of cashback portals, gaming apps, browser games, and freebie websites that want to enhance their platforms with surveys and additional offerwall formats while generating new revenue.

With this approach, Pollmatic.io positions itself as a strong partner for companies aiming to further develop the commercial value of their digital audiences and unlock new monetization potential.

Company Information

About Pollmatic.io

Pollmatic.io is a monetization platform for publishers, apps, and websites. The company connects digital audiences with survey and offer-based formats and provides a range of integration options, including Survey Wall, Native Surveys, Monetization API, Survey Wall Link, and iFrame.

Further Information

https://pollmatic.io/

Press Contact

press@pollmatic.io

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