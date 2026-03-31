Lubit CEO Kris Ewald Discusses Energy Price Prediction Market at EcoSummit

Berlin, Germany, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lubit, the pioneer in energy price prediction markets, attended the EcoSummit Berlin 2026 last week, where the company's CEO, Kris Ewald gave a presentation entitled “Energy Price Prediction Market,” exploring a new paradigm for forecasting and trading in global energy markets. The following video provides an overview of Lubit in action.

Lubit was recently invited to the pitch-competition at EcoSummit and selected among the Top 100 startups for the upcoming Paris Blockchain Week 2026, underscoring growing recognition of its innovative approach at the intersection of energy markets and decentralized technologies.

Lubit also recently unveiled a dedicated marketplace for predictive energy markets, marking a significant shift in how price discovery will be conducted. While traditional prediction markets have largely focused on single, one-off events, Lubit applies the concept to continuous, repeatable forecasts, leveraging market dynamics to aggregate insights from multiple energy trading models into a unified, forward-looking signal.

The platform launches with day-ahead electricity price predictions, creating a competitive environment where traders can unlock performance-based incentives from the accuracy of their forecasts. By aligning financial incentives with predictive performance, Lubit aims to deliver more reliable signals than any single model or analyst can achieve alone.

At its core, Lubit is designed to expand access to energy markets. Existing synthetic energy trading systems are significantly larger than their underlying markets but remain limited to participants with substantial capital and infrastructure. Lubit removes these barriers by eliminating the need for heavy collateral requirements, complex agreements, and clearinghouse certifications, enabling participation based on analytical skill rather than balance sheet strength.





“We are building infrastructure for a new kind of market, one that rewards predictive accuracy and unlocks collective intelligence,” said Kris Ewald, CEO of Lubit and economist. “By enabling an incentivized crowd-based approach to price discovery, we’re opening access to a critical global asset class and redefining how market signals are formed.”

Initially focused on high-frequency, one-hour day-ahead markets, Lubit’s model accelerates consensus formation on price direction while generating continuous feedback for participants. Over time, the platform plans to expand beyond electricity pricing into volume forecasting and additional energy sectors.

The company’s public debut follows a successful global angel investment round and coincides with the launch of a €5 million pre-seed funding round. Proceeds will support international expansion, with a focus on technology development, regulatory compliance, and strategic partnerships.

Ewald’s presentation at EcoSummit provided attendees with an early look at how predictive markets could reshape the future of energy trading.

About Lubit

Lubit, is a Swiss FinTech, and licenses its software to independent regional operators, aiming to become the global pioneer in compliant predictive energy markets infrastructure. The company is the first to utilize multi-participant predictions in recurring energy prices (and later volumes) not tied to any energy Options or Commodities trading. Lubit has invested heavily in the state of the art ITarchitecture - its core asset, and in full compliance, launching initially in Europe via a licensed Mifid-regulated partnership.

For more information, please visit https://lubit.com.

Media contact: Lubit@transformgroup.com

Beta sign up: https://lubit.com.

Disclaimer: All product and company names herein are trademarks of their registered owners. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.