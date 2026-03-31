AI can now Eliminate 78% of Tax Prep Headaches for Landlords

Landlords typically encounter special challenges in tax preparation, regardless of whether they file individually or as a business. In a survey released today by real estate platform RentRedi, landlords report that expense categorization and tracking expense receipts are their biggest pain points, but new AI advances are bringing tax stress for rental owners to an end.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI can solve 78% of tax preparation headaches for rental owners, according to a new RentRedi survey in which 59% of landlords say expense categorization is their biggest tax prep challenge and 19% report struggling most with finding receipts. What has long been seen as a time-consuming, manual process is now emerging as one of the most solvable problems in rental property accounting.

These findings come from the 2026 Rental Accounting and Tax Preparation Survey , released today by RentRedi, the fastest-growing property management software built for smart real estate investors. The survey highlights a clear pattern: while most landlords are actively engaged with their finances throughout the year, many are still relying on manual accounting systems that lead to procrastination and a last minute tax preparation sprint that is time-intensive and stressful.

RentRedi is purpose-built to eliminate this operational headache. Landlords who use RentRedi for rent collection and maintenance coordination now have access to its new AI-powered, track-as-you-go accounting system, which can automatically scan receipts, intelligently categorize them, and assign expenses to the correct property. That means they no longer need to scramble at tax time and are audit-ready before the first tax form arrives, giving them a clearer, more consistent view of their financial performance throughout the year.

Key Takeaways: What Landlords Revealed About Tax Season

84% of landlords actively review their finances monthly or quarterly , demonstrating strong engagement and a clear desire for financial clarity.

, demonstrating strong engagement and a clear desire for financial clarity. 59% identify expense categorization as their biggest tax prep challenge , which is the exact bottleneck RentRedi's AI-powered smart categorization is built to eliminate.

, which is the exact bottleneck RentRedi's AI-powered smart categorization is built to eliminate. 78% of all tax prep friction traces back to one solvable challenge: expense ingestion and categorization.

traces back to one solvable challenge: expense ingestion and categorization. 31% have missed tax deductions due to incomplete records , a costly problem that real-time accounting tools can prevent entirely.

, a costly problem that real-time accounting tools can prevent entirely. 21% have already made the switch to real-time receipt capture , and are audit-ready, always organized, and never scrambling at year-end.

, and are audit-ready, always organized, and never scrambling at year-end. 77% of landlords using professional accounting help spend $500 or more annually, making purpose-built rental accounting software a smarter, more cost-effective alternative.

Landlords Are Highly Engaged and Getting More Organized

One of the most encouraging findings from the survey is that 84% of landlords review their rental finances monthly or quarterly. Only 17% wait until tax time to take stock of their books. That signals that modern independent landlords view financial oversight is a frequent priority rather than an annual chore.

This level of engagement is a strong foundation, and for the 21% who have already made the switch to real-time digital receipt capture, it translates directly into a stress-free, audit-ready tax season. These organized landlords represent the new standard: expenses captured the moment they happen, automatically categorized, and always ready for review.

“Tax season used to be something landlords had to prepare for, but that’s changing fast” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “RentRedi AI is setting a new standard where accounting and rental finances are managed in real time, not cleaned up at the end of the year. AI categorization keeps records organized and complete throughout the year, so landlords aren’t scrambling in April – their books are already done. We're eliminating manual work and automating expense capture and categorization; what used to take hours is now happening continuously in the background. This is more than just an efficiency gain so landlords spend less time on tasks and get more output from their portfolio – it’s a fundamental shift in how landlords run their business.”

While this survey highlights how much friction still exists in manual processes, it also demonstrates why automation has become essential for landlords who want to run a more scalable, data-driven business. Landlords don't need to be professional bookkeepers because the RentRedi Accounting Suite does that job for them, regardless of portfolio size.

How to Break the Biggest Tax Prep Bottleneck: Categorizing Receipts

When landlords were asked to name their single most time-consuming tax prep task, 59% pointed to expense categorization, far ahead of finding missing receipts (19%) or property-level reporting (17%). When expense categorization struggles are combined with the hunt for missing receipts, 78% of all tax prep friction traces back to a single, solvable challenge: capturing and categorizing expenses correctly throughout the year.

That’s what leads many landlords to delay the process. When categorization feels like a project that will take hours to complete, it becomes something to tackle later. Over time, that delay compounds, turning what could have been handled in minutes into a much larger, more time-consuming task.





The consequence of falling behind is real: 31% of landlords report missing tax deductions because their records were incomplete. But with the right tools, this is entirely preventable.

What many landlords don’t realize is that this process no longer has to be manual. Today, expense capture, categorization, and reporting can all happen automatically in real time, removing the need to carve out hours to organize everything later.

RentRedi's Accounting Suite tackles categorization head-on with AI-powered receipt scanning that extracts key details automatically, smart Schedule E categorization built around IRS rental property guidelines, and a bank feed integration that automatically pulls debit transactions into the expense workflow as they happen, so nothing slips through the cracks.

For landlords with purchases that span multiple properties, receipt itemization allows a single receipt to be split across properties and expense categories with precision, supporting cleaner records and more accurate Schedule E summaries come tax time.

Real-Time Organization: From Reactive to Audit-Ready

The survey data also reinforces the value of staying organized throughout the year rather than playing catch-up at tax time. About 60% of landlords spend more than five hours (and 23% spend more than 10 hours) preparing taxes. This amount of time can be dramatically reduced by maintaining organized, categorized records in real time.





With real-time accounting tools, that annual tax scramble becomes a quick, confident review. Rather than hunting through shoeboxes of receipts or scrolling through months of bank statements, landlords who adopt automated tracking are audit-ready before January even begins.

Smarter Tools for Year-Round Rental Accounting Organization

The vast majority of landlords who report using professional help (77%) spend $500 or more per year on accounting or bookkeeping services. Switching to automated rental accounting is more cost-effective.

RentRedi's Accounting Suite gives landlords a complete toolkit for staying organized all year long:

AI-Powered Receipt Capture: Snap a photo and RentRedi instantly extracts, stores, and categorizes the details — no manual entry required.

Snap a photo and RentRedi instantly extracts, stores, and categorizes the details — no manual entry required. Bank Feed Integration: Link a bank account and automatically pull debit transactions into the expense workflow for easy review and categorization as they occur.

Link a bank account and automatically pull debit transactions into the expense workflow for easy review and categorization as they occur. Bulk Receipt Upload: Upload multiple receipts or entire folders at once, with AI automatically extracting details and populating expense records.

Upload multiple receipts or entire folders at once, with AI automatically extracting details and populating expense records. Mileage Tracking: Log deductible rental-related travel in real time, maintaining organized mileage records without end-of-year backtracking.

Log deductible rental-related travel in real time, maintaining organized mileage records without end-of-year backtracking. Profit & Loss Statements: Automatically generated monthly P&L reports for each property and the full portfolio — no exporting to separate tools required.

Automatically generated monthly P&L reports for each property and the full portfolio — no exporting to separate tools required. Schedule E Summaries: Every logged expense feeds directly into a structured Schedule E report, ready to hand off to an accountant at tax time.

Real-Time Accounting: The Path to a Stress-Free Tax Season

The survey makes one thing clear: landlords who stay organized throughout the year arrive at tax season with confidence. 39% already begin preparing in January, and 29% manage their finances in real time year-round. With RentRedi's Accounting Suite, that kind of readiness is available to every rental property owner, regardless of their experience or the size of their portfolio.

By combining automated bank feeds, AI receipt capture, smart categorization, and integrated reporting, RentRedi transforms tax season from a stressful year-end event into a quick, confident review. Landlords who make the switch virtually eliminate lost receipts, missed deductions, and the last minute scramble, because their books are always up to date.

"RentRedi's Accounting experience gives landlords an even easier way to have their rental finances tracked automatically, eliminating friction so rental owners can focus on growing their portfolio, not surviving tax season," said Barone.

About the Survey and its Methodology

RentRedi's 2026 Rental Accounting and Tax Preparation Survey was conducted among independent landlords and rental property owners across the United States who are subscribed to the RentRedi platform. The survey ran from February 27 to March 9, 2026 and had 835 respondents.

The joint BiggerPockets-RentRedi survey polled real estate investors from February 10 to March 4, 2026 through the BiggerPockets YouTube channel, capturing between 344-495 answers per question.

Percentages have been rounded to the nearest whole number, and therefore the values in each barchart may not equal 100%. The full survey results can be found here .

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other services.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire’s Tech100. With more than $33 billion in assets under management and nearly 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at RentRedi.com .

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