Sunny Optical Reports FY2025 Earnings: The Stock Is Down, Revenue Is Up: What Is the Market Missing?

YUYAO, China, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunny Optical Technology (2382.HK) recently reported its second consecutive year of revenue growth. Yet, the market’s response tells a different story: the company's share price continues to hover near its 52-week low.

Key Points

FY2025 revenue reached RMB 43.23 billion, up 12.9% YoY; profit attributable to the owners of the Company was RMB 4.64 billion

Automotive optics and pan-IoT products are accounting for a larger portion of the revenue mix year by year, at margins above the smartphone segment

In January 2026, the company initiated a share buyback program

The Yuyao-based optics manufacturer reported RMB 43.23 billion in revenue for FY2025, a record high and an increase of 12.9% from the previous year.Profit attributable to the owners of the Company was RMB4.64 billion. Despite these robust financials, shares have been sliding for more than a year.

The skepticism is largely fueled by broader industry trends. Earlier this year, some TMT analysts , pointed out sluggish smartphone demand and sustained pricing pressure on components. Sunny Optical is not contesting these headwinds. Handset volumes have remained weak, and the company still maintains significant exposure to that market.

However, a strategic shift is quietly unfolding. In January, the company initiated a share buyback program. More importantly, the fastest-growing segments of the business are no longer phone-centric. Automotive optic and pan-IoT products are accounting for a larger portion of the revenue mix year by year. These segments typically offer higher margins and present significant barriers to entry for competitors. Over the past decade, Sunny Optical has evolved far beyond simple camera lenses. "From a single lens to a complete visual perception system, forty years of work, perfectly timed," said Wenjie Wang, Executive Director of Sunny Optical.

That timing aligns with the current AI revolution. As AI moves from software into the physical world, the demand for high-end optics is surging. Self-driving cars require precision road vision, robots need spatial awareness, and spatial computing devices must map environments in real time. While the market may be right about the short-term smartphone slump, it may be underestimating Sunny Optical's pivotal role in the physical AI infrastructure.

"Optics is where AI enters the physical world," said Executive Director Wenjie Wang. "Sunny Optical is already at that entry point."