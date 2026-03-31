Kaldvik AS: Approval of loan covenant waiver

Reykjavik, 31 March 2026: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Kaldvik AS (the "Company") on 23 January 2026 with an update on the Company's financial situation.

The Company has now successfully concluded the dialogue with its lenders, who have accepted the following for the financial year 2026:

* The EBITDA covenant is waived; and

* The minimum liquidity requirement is reduced from EUR 10 million to EUR 5 million.

In addition, the lenders have accepted to increase the availability under the revolving facility for 2026 by implementing a less conservative calculation of the borrowing base, noting that the facility is still capped at EUR 90 million.

As part of the waiver process, the Company's largest shareholder will provide a subordinated loan in the amount of EUR 20 million. The Company will continue to monitor the financial situation on an ongoing basis in close dialogue with its lenders and make necessary adjustments, if any, to ensure it has a satisfactory financing going forward.

For further information, please contact:

Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017 (mobile)

Information in this announcement is considered inside information pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR Article 17 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Kaldvík AS

Kaldvík AS is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well- developed and fully integrated value-chain controlling all steps from hatchery to harvest, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market