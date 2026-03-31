4basebio announces major expansion to support the growing demand of RUO and HQ synthetic DNA with lease of an innovation hub and manufacturing facility in Cambridge, UK

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Cambridge, UK, 31 March 2026 – 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a specialist in synthetic DNA manufacturing and nucleic acids for next-generation therapeutics, announces a significant expansion into a new innovation hub and manufacturing facility in Cambridge, UK, supporting growing demand for research and high-quality grade manufacturing of synthetic DNA for gene and cell therapies, mRNA vaccines, genome editing, or DNA vaccines.

31-35 Saxon Way, Bar Hill, is being leased from Peterhouse, the University of Cambridge’s oldest college, who have a long tradition of supporting academic excellence and scientific innovation. 4basebio is expected to move into the facility late summer 2026, once the building has been developed.

The new facility will provide approximately 26,500 square feet of purpose-built space, including 7,500 square feet of specialised laboratory space with 15 individual labs equipped with advanced biosafety cabinets, fume hoods, and state-of-the-art air handling systems, plus cold room and dedicated IT infrastructure. It will also house modern office space for staff as well as an additional 7,500 square feet allocated for future expansion, with 2,000 square feet of additional lab space already in the design phase.

The build-out and construction is being delivered by Zero Workspace, a specialist in the design and delivery of complex laboratory and technical workspaces for life sciences and innovation-led occupiers across the UK.

Demand for next-generation therapeutics is increasing, driving biotech and pharmaceutical companies to source high-quality synthetic DNA from trusted providers. DNA is critical for mRNA vaccines and cell and gene therapies, particularly as personalised medicine advances. Compared with plasmid DNA, synthetic DNA offers advantages in purity, safety and scalability. As development pipelines mature, demand for research and high-quality DNA manufacturing is expected to grow, and this facility enables 4basebio to meet that demand.

4basebio would also like to thank Seb Denby, Partner at Creative Places, for his assistance in our search for new premises including the detailed due diligence and brokering that secured this new facility.

Dr Amy Walker, Chief Executive Officer of 4basebio, said: "Our customers rely on us to provide high quality synthetic DNA to meet demand for next generation genomic therapies including RNA therapeutics, cell and gene therapy, and vaccine development. This new facility strengthens our ability to support our customers as they advance their drug development through clinical phases. We're proud to be part of Cambridge's world-class life sciences ecosystem, and deliver on our commitment to becoming the partner of choice for our partners"

Barnaby Clark, Director at Zero Workspace, added: “We’re proud to be supporting 4basebio on the delivery of this new facility that will allow them to continue to perform their pioneering work to support the next-generation of medicine. The project builds on our growing track record in designing and delivering high-specification laboratory environments, enabling innovative companies to scale and advance cutting-edge scientific work.”

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Dr Amy Walker, CEO Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7653 4000 Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations) +44 (0)203 707 5700 Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com.