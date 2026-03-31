Bitcoin Everlight Reports Continued Phase 3 Presale Activity Amid Shifting Global Market Conditions





Bitcoin Everlight advances Phase 3 presale against a backdrop of US-Iran tensions as early participants continue entering the network

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight, a transaction routing and validation network built to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain, reports continued Phase 3 presale activity with BTCL currently priced at $0.0012 per token, as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran rattle global markets and push investors toward harder scrutiny of where their capital is positioned.

Markets Under Pressure

The military confrontation between the US and Iran has sent shockwaves through oil markets, with crude prices spiking sharply on fears of supply disruption through the Strait of Hormuz. Equity markets have pulled back across multiple sessions, and risk appetite has contracted noticeably among retail participants who entered digital assets during the relative calm of late 2025. Gold has responded as it typically does in this environment — climbing on safe-haven demand — while crypto has seen mixed behavior, with some participants liquidating exposure and others rotating into assets they view as structurally independent from geopolitical outcomes.

It is in that second group where Bitcoin Everlight has continued finding traction. The project has raised over $2.0 million across presale phases to date, with Phase 3 now active at $0.0012 per BTCL token. Everlight representatives attribute continued participation to the mechanics of the model itself — rewards tied to actual network transaction activity, not to market sentiment or token price appreciation.

Structure of the Reward Model

Bitcoin Everlight operates a Transaction Validation Node network handling transaction routing, coordination, and fee distribution. Everlight Shards serve as the participation layer connecting token holders to BTC-denominated fee revenue generated by node activity. All technical operations run automatically through the Everlight dashboard, accessible via MetaMask or WalletConnect on desktop and mobile.

During the presale period, shards earn fixed BTCL rewards from the moment of activation. At mainnet launch, the same position transitions automatically to performance-based BTC distribution from live routing activity, with no migration steps required.

Available tiers: Jade Shard ($100, 6% APY in BTCL), Azure Shard ($500, up to 12% APY), Violet Shard ($1,500, up to 20% APY), and Radiant Shard ($5,000, up to 25% APY). Deposits are accepted in BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, XRP, DOGE, ADA, USDC, USDT, and additional cryptocurrencies.

Security Verification and Supply

Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed total supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL, with no inflation mechanism built into the protocol. Token allocation includes 45% to presale participants, 20% to node rewards and network incentives, 15% to exchange liquidity, 10% to the team under vesting conditions, and 10% to ecosystem development and treasury.

The project completed dual smart contract audits through Spywolf and Solidproof, and dual KYC verifications through Spywolf KYC and VitalBlock prior to presale launch.

"When headlines are this loud, people stop and ask what their money is actually doing. The participants coming into Bitcoin Everlight right now aren't chasing a narrative — they're connecting to fee revenue from real network activity, verified by independent auditors before a single dollar was raised. That foundation doesn't change based on what's happening in the Strait of Hormuz," said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight.

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a network layer designed to handle transaction routing and validation activity running parallel to the Bitcoin blockchain. Instead of modifying Bitcoin's core protocol, it operates at a separate coordination layer — processing routing tasks and distributing fee revenue to shard participants. The project is currently in Phase 3 of a multi-stage public presale, with a fixed BTCL supply of 21,000,000,000 tokens and no inflationary issuance mechanism.

For more information, visit:



Official Website: https://bitcoineverlight.com/earn-btc

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinEverlight

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BTCEverlight

Media Contact:

Michael G. Dennehy

info@bitcoineverlight.com

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