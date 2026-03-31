CHUCK E. CHEESE INTRODUCES SENSORY SENSITIVE BIRTHDAYS THIS WORLD AUTISM MONTH

Irving, Texas, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the Birthday Capital of the Universe®, is kicking off World Autism Month with the launch of new Sensory Sensitive Birthdays on April 1. This inclusive birthday party experience combines the fun of a traditional Chuck E. Cheese birthday party with thoughtful modifications that prioritize comfort, flexibility and individual needs.

With 1 in 31 children in the United States on the autism spectrum, the need for inclusive family entertainment is greater than ever.

Created in collaboration with Autism Speaks, Sensory Sensitive Birthdays empower families to celebrate in a way that best fits their child’s needs, with the ability to opt in or out of key sensory elements of the Chuck E. Cheese birthday experience. These special Mega Fun or Ultimate Fun birthday parties, available during Sensory Sensitive Sundays (SSS), include two hours of unlimited game play, food and drinks, collectible cups, Dippin’ Dots® ice cream, a dedicated birthday party host, the iconic Ticket Blaster Experience and other birthday-child perks, with sensory-friendly goody bags included exclusively in the Ultimate Fun package.

The new offer builds on the brand’s trusted SSS program, which has hosted nearly 30,000 events, further deepening Chuck E. Cheese’s commitment to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment for children with autism and other special needs. Chuck E. Cheese offers SSS events year-round on the first Sunday of every month at participating locations, providing dimmed lighting, reduced noise levels and a calmer atmosphere where children can enjoy their favorite food, games and activities.

“As the Birthday Capital of the Universe, we believe every child deserves a birthday they’ll never forget, on their own terms,” said CEC Entertainment President and CEO Scott Drake. “Sensory Sensitive Birthdays bring that belief to life, creating a more inclusive celebration where every child can feel seen, supported and celebrated.”

“Chuck E. Cheese has been a champion for the autism community for years, and this new birthday experience takes that commitment to a whole new level,” said Autism Speaks President and CEO Keith Wargo. “As a parent, and from the families I speak with regularly, I know how much thought can go into a birthday party. You want your child to be part of the celebration, but the environment doesn’t always make that easy. Chuck E. Cheese makes thoughtful adjustments so more children can feel comfortable and enjoy the moment. It makes a real difference for families to be part of an experience where every person with autism can feel like they truly belong.”

In recognition of World Autism Month, the brand will host two Sensory Sensitive Sundays in April 2026: a special event on April 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. at select locations, and a nationwide event on April 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. at all corporate locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Also in April, Chuck E. Cheese will host a national fundraiser benefiting long-time partner Autism Speaks. Guests who donate $5 at checkout will receive 500 e-tickets, and families who host a Mega Fun or Ultimate Fun birthday party between April 1 and April 15 can donate $10 on party day to unlock five times the e-tickets that the Birthday Star collects in the Ticket Blaster.

As an inclusive family entertainment brand, Chuck E. Cheese will serve as a Strategic Corporate Sponsor of the Autism Speaks Empower Walk & 5K Run in Miami, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago and Orange County, bringing sensory-friendly activities and a special appearance from Chuck E. Cheese to each event.

Chuck E. Cheese is also teaming up with Sensory Safe, a nonprofit dedicated to building inclusive, sensory-friendly spaces for neurodiverse children and families. Together, they are bringing Sensory Sensitive Birthday Parties to inclusive community events, connecting more families to joyful celebrations built around their children's needs.

“Birthday celebrations have been really hard for my children in the past. They get overstimulated and we often have to leave early,” said Kristina Treadwell, founder of Sensory Safe, Inc. “Through this collaboration, Chuck E. Cheese is showing everyone that they are the place where EVERY kid can be a kid and have an awesome birthday party.”

To book a Sensory Sensitive Birthday or find a participating location, visit chuckecheese.com. Also, join the Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Club for free gifts, including gameplay, upgrades, discounts and more for the whole family.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs.

About Autism Speaks

In partnership with autistic people, Autism Speaks works to create an inclusive world and redefine possible for people with autism across their lifespan. As the largest autism organization in the U.S., Autism Speaks has spent more than two decades driving research, expanding services and shaping policy to improve quality of life. Each year, the organization connects millions of autistic people and their families to free resources, advocacy and support, while working across sectors to advance disability inclusion and opportunity. Learn more at AutismSpeaks.org and follow @AutismSpeaks on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Sensory Safe, Inc.

Sensory Safe is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating inclusive, sensory-friendly environments for neurodiverse individuals and their families. Through community events, resources, and partnerships, Sensory Safe works to transform

everyday experiences—from play spaces to public events—into environments designed with everyone in mind. The organization focuses on practical, real-world solutions that reduce sensory overwhelm while increasing accessibility, joy, and connection for children of all abilities and the families who support them. Learn more at sensorysafe.org.

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