UNCF “A Mind Is…” New York Gala Raises Record $1.3M for HBCUs and Student Success

NEW YORK, NY, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 19, the 2026 UNCF “A Mind Is…”® New York Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom achieved resounding success, raising a record-breaking $1.3M. The evening served as a powerful testament to the theme “From Promise to Prosperity: UNCF Lights the Way,” illustrating the journey of HBCU students as they transition from scholars to industry leaders.

More than 500 corporate visionaries and advocates gathered to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The energy was punctuated by a stirring performance of "Empire State of Mind" by Amanda Reid, star of Alicia Keys’ Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Hell’s Kitchen, reminding attendees that for UNCF scholars, there is truly "nothing they can't do."

The event recognized three visionary honorees whose leadership and personal stories underscore the transformative power of education:

Foot Locker , a UNCF partner for 25 years, was presented with the Corporate Partner Award . The honor was accepted by Tai Neal , vice president, head of community and impact, and George Jenkins , senior vice president of store operations and customer experience. Neal, a Hampton University alumna, stated the company remains "committed to our shared vision that quality education creates a path to a better life for all." Jenkins added that Foot Locker will "continue to invest in community—ensuring that our team reflects the neighborhoods we’re in and that we uplift and support the communities around us."

, a UNCF partner for 25 years, was presented with the . The honor was accepted by , vice president, head of community and impact, and , senior vice president of store operations and customer experience. Neal, a Hampton University alumna, stated the company remains "committed to our shared vision that quality education creates a path to a better life for all." Jenkins added that Foot Locker will "continue to invest in community—ensuring that our team reflects the neighborhoods we’re in and that we uplift and support the communities around us." Sol Gindi , head of Wells Fargo Advisors, received the Leadership Award for his commitment to financial empowerment. Gindi shared a moving tribute to his mother, who migrated to the U.S. to escape religious persecution; her belief that education is the "great equalizer" inspired him to become the first in his family to earn a college degree. "Success is only meaningful when it’s shared," Gindi noted. "UNCF reminds us that opportunity and education change lives."

, head of Wells Fargo Advisors, received the for his commitment to financial empowerment. Gindi shared a moving tribute to his mother, who migrated to the U.S. to escape religious persecution; her belief that education is the "great equalizer" inspired him to become the first in his family to earn a college degree. "Success is only meaningful when it’s shared," Gindi noted. "UNCF reminds us that opportunity and education change lives." Margaret Anadu, co-founder & head of real estate at The Vistria Group, was celebrated with the Shirley Chisholm Award. Anadu shared how her grandmother’s scholarship to Prairie View A&M University transformed her family’s trajectory. “People often say they are their ancestors’ wildest dreams,” Anadu said. “I think about it differently. I believe I am my grandmother’s expectation, and that expectation is exactly what UNCF makes possible for so many others.”

The gala spotlighted the "HBCU Effect" through current scholars Aniya Diggs (Xavier University of Louisiana) and Kalia Oaddams (Howard University), who represented the "spark of possibility" created by scholarships. The mission came full circle with event co-chairs and distinguished HBCU alumni Reginald Goins and Kimberly Godwin, who now serve as "co-authors" of the next generation's success. All exemplifying promise and prosperity in action.

“The energy at the Ziegfeld Ballroom was a reminder that New York is a city that never stops shining for our students,” said Diego Aviles, senior vice president, UNCF Northeast. “The funds raised are the 'lights that will inspire' our scholars as they build legacies that will transform entire generations.”

UNCF extends a special thank you to event platinum sponsors: Foot Locker, The Honickman Companies, and Wells Fargo; gold sponsors: Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo, Sixth Street, and The Vistria Group; silver sponsors: BlackRock, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Capital Group, Citi, Colgate-Palmolive Company, JP Morgan, NBA, Post Investment Group, Ralph Lauren, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, and Sony Corporation of America; and bronze sponsors: BRP Properties, Chicago Title Insurance Company, Fairstead, Gilbane, Gladstone Place Partners, Hunter Point Capital, Macy’s, NFL, Pretium Partners, Schroders, Sidley Austin, Taylor, Trinity Wall Street, and Walker & Dunlop.

To learn more about upcoming events, please contact Tiffany Perkins, area development director, UNCF New York, at tiffany.perkins@uncf.org. To donate in support of this important work, please visit UNCF.org/DonateNY.

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

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