Atos Advances AI-Ready Digital Transformation with Lumen Network as a Service

Irving, Texas, USA – March 31, 2026 – Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation today announced a significant advancement in its digital infrastructure strategy through expanded adoption of Lumen’s Network as a Service (NaaS) across its North America data centers, marking a strategic step in its digital transformation journey toward AI-ready, adaptive infrastructure. The initiative delivers greater agility, cost efficiency, and resiliency while enabling seamless connectivity to cloud and edge ecosystems.

As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation and adoption of AI, automation, and agentic workflows, network infrastructure must respond in real time. Lumen’s on-demand, consumption-based NaaS provides Atos with a dynamic foundation designed to scale instantly, support hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and power next-generation digital services.

“Lumen’s NaaS accelerates our hybrid cloud, AI, and agentic transformation initiatives, enabling faster innovation, smarter operations, and greater value for our customers,” said Javier Ponce, VP Head of Cloud and Infrastructure for North America, Atos.

“As enterprises push AI deeper into the business, the underlying infrastructure must keep up,” said David Shacochis, VP, Digital Strategy at Lumen Technologies. “Atos is embracing that shift, and NaaS delivers the adaptability, security, and scalability needed to support AI driven enterprises at cloud speed.”

The expanded adoption of Lumen’s Network as a Service supports Atos’ digital infrastructure strategy by providing an On-Demand, scalable network foundation designed for AI ready, hybrid environments

Learn more at Lumen's Network as a Service

Visit us at Atos.net

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Leonard Herbeck | leonard.herbeck@atos.net | 1-210-264-2247