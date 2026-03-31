Inc. Names Copyleaks to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Copyleaks has been ranked No. 7 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Northeast. The region includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Northeast economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

“Earning a top 10 spot on Inc.’s Regionals: Northeast list is an exciting milestone for Copyleaks and a testament to the momentum we’ve built over the past several years,” said Alon Yamin, Co-founder and CEO of Copyleaks. “Our growth is rooted in a clear focus: helping organizations navigate the complexities of AI with confidence. As adoption accelerates, businesses are prioritizing solutions that bring clarity, accountability, and security to their content ecosystems. This recognition speaks to both the impact of our platform, as well as the dedication of our team to delivering meaningful, scalable innovation when it matters most.”

Between 2022 and 2024, these 151 private companies had a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the region’s economy. Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast .

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Copyleaks is a global leader in AI-powered content originality and authenticity who helps millions of users across enterprises and education ensure responsible AI adoption, prevent plagiarism, and moderate harmful or fraudulent content with unmatched accuracy and scale. From classrooms to Fortune 500 companies, Copyleaks sets the standard for protecting intellectual property and building trust in the age of generative AI.

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .



