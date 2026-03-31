OTC Markets Group Welcomes Norsemont Mining Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE: NOM; OTCQX: NRRSF), a development stage mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Norsemont Mining Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCID™ Basic Market.

Norsemont Mining Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “NRRSF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Norsemont CEO, Marc Levy commented, “We are thrilled to begin trading on OTCQX, which represents an important milestone in our growth strategy. This opportunity enhances our visibility within the U.S. investment community and provides a convenient way for North American investors to trade our shares in their local market and currency. As we continue to expand our global footprint, particularly with our strategic focus on the North American market, trading on OTCQX will support our efforts to diversify our shareholder base and increase our international presence.”

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

Norsemont Mining Inc. is an advanced exploration stage mining company engaged in the develop and resource expansion of it Choquelimpie gold silver copper project in Northern Chile. The Norsemont team comprises experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and developing its flagship project through to feasibility, with an indicated mineral resource estimate of 1,731,000 gold ounces, and 33,233,000 silver ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 446,000 gold ounces and 7,219,000 silver ounces for its Choquelimpie Gold-Silver-Copper project. Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver-copper project in northern Chile, a past producing gold and silver mine with significant exploration upside. Choquelimpie has over 1,710 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure, including roads, power, water, camp and a 3,000-tonne-per-day mill. Norsemont is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development, leveraging modern exploration techniques to unlock further value for all stakeholders.

Qualified Person

David Flint, MSc, AIPG-CPG, and Chief Geologist of Norsemont Mining Inc.; a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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Media Contact:

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