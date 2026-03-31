GlobalFoundries Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MALTA, N.Y., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET following the release of the company’s first quarter 2026 financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering here.

The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call will be available on GlobalFoundries’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com.

2026 Investor Day

Following the first quarter financial results on May 5, GlobalFoundries will host its Investor Day on Thursday, May 7, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York City. The event will feature presentations from GlobalFoundries’ leadership team on the company’s strategy, growth initiatives, and long-term outlook, followed by a Q&A session. Further details and webcast registration is available here.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented, global team delivers results with an unwavering focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

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