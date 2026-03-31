Highwire Debuts Highwire Health, Built for the Speed and Stakes of Today’s Healthcare Market

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire, a strategic marketing and communications agency at the intersection of innovation and industry, today announced the launch of Highwire Health, a unified healthcare marketing and communications practice designed for a market where decisions move quickly and consequences last. Built following the acquisition of The Bliss Group and Bliss Bio Health , the practice brings together Highwire’s healthcare expertise under a single operating model that helps organizations move with speed while maintaining the data-driven-rigor required in high-stakes environments.

Highwire Health is purpose-built for the business of better care, bringing together three proven focus areas—Life Sciences, Health Technology and Digital Innovation, and the Business of Health—into one integrated team. The practice helps organizations navigate complex stakeholder environments and high-stakes decision cycles, turning insight into influence, trust into adoption and adoption into growth.

"Healthcare isn't neat or predictable — it's a web of decisions that ripple across patients, providers, payers, and innovators all at once. And, we know how to build value within each part of the ecosystem," said Gloria Vanderham, Managing Director, Highwire Health. "With more than 100 experts across life sciences, clinical trial recruitment, medtech, digital health and health innovation, we're not here to just tell the story — we're here to accelerate what's possible for our clients and make the system work better for the people who need it most."

Highwire Health supports the moments when healthcare outcomes and business needs meet—when decisions are complex, audiences are spread wide and access is the constraint. The practice’s work spans corporate narrative and positioning, launches and adoption, corporate reputation, clinical trial recruitment, evidence communications, brand building and revitalization, ecosystem mobilization, reputation and issues readiness, and executive visibility.

Highwire Health is led by senior healthcare leaders with experience across pharmaceuticals, biotech, medtech, health systems, payors, digital health, clinical trial recruitment and patient advocacy. Many have held leadership roles inside the organizations they now counsel, bringing an operator’s understanding of the internal environment alongside external strategy and activation.

"There is no other agency with the breadth of healthcare experience, technological through-line or the operating model that Highwire Health brings to this market," said Michael Roth, Executive Chair of Highwire Health. "Our leaders have held senior roles inside the world's most complex healthcare organizations — they know what it means to sit across the table from payors, regulators, health system boards, CEOs, CMOs and Chief Scientific Officers. That dual fluency — operator and strategist — is our unfair advantage, and it's what makes Highwire Health different."

Highwire Health's operating advantage is speed with substance — senior teams stay close to execution, strategy and activation run together, and disciplines move as one. Analytics and AI-backed technology keep programs precise and grounded in research, while experienced teams bring the judgment to shape execution across channels.

For more information about Highwire Health, visit teamhighwire.com/health .

About Highwire

Highwire is a strategic marketing and communications agency at the intersection of innovation and industry. Designed to work at the speed and clarity the market demands, Highwire helps organizations turn complexity into clarity and insight into influence across reputation, demand and growth. Learn more at teamhighwire.com .

Media Contact

Natalie Pacini

natalie.pacini@teamhighwire.com