GXO Strengthens Its Presence in Switzerland with Opening of Sant’Antonino Site, a Future-Ready Logistics Hub

GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher joins officials, customers and GXO leaders at ribbon-cutting ceremony

SANT’ANTONINO, Switzerland, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today marked a significant milestone with the opening of its Sant’Antonino site, which officially joins GXO’s network of logistics hubs as a technologically advanced, sustainable, and future-ready facility. GXO hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher, Continental Europe President Paul Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer Karen Bomber and Alessandro Renzo, Managing Director of GXO Italy and Switzerland, alongside customers and local officials.

GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher said: “This future‑forward facility reflects GXO’s growth momentum and our commitment to being the strategic logistics partner of choice for the world’s leading brands. Built with advanced technology and automation at its core -- and sustainability embedded into daily operations -- this site exemplifies our customer‑first approach and the innovation we’re driving across our global network.”

Located in the Canton of Ticino, Sant’Antonino represents a strategic hub for GXO, serving as a gateway between Northern and Southern Europe. The site sits at a natural crossroads of international logistics corridors, in a region well connected by highways and rail infrastructure that supports major freight flows. Further strengthening this strategic position is the rail connection to Swiss Post’s main sorting center in Härkingen, reachable in approximately two hours by train. This link enables smoother logistics flows and contributes to a more efficient and resilient supply chain.

With its expansion into Ticino, GXO is strengthening its presence in Switzerland, supported by a multilingual team capable of operating across the country’s four national languages.

Paul Mohan, President of Continental Europe, commented: “Sant’Antonino reflects how GXO approaches growth in Continental Europe: a solid expansion built on modern infrastructure, expertise, and a long-term vision.”

Automation and Technology: A Site Designed to Create Long-Term Value

Automation at Sant’Antonino acts as a key enabler of tangible outcomes, delivering higher productivity and enhanced safety compared to traditional warehouses, while also improving service quality and fostering new skills for employees.

The multi-shuttle system supports the storage and picking of lightweight products, with a capacity of 14,000 tote positions.

An automated pallet shuttle system, offering 600 pallet locations, handles the storage and retrieval of heavy and bulky items.

All products are sequenced and consolidated across 60 packing stations, ensuring efficient order processing.

Automated packing stations help increase outbound parcel density, while advanced technologies support the closure of small packages.

Mobile racking systems reaching 15 meters in height enable high-density pallet storage, significantly reducing floor space requirements.

An Ambitious Infrastructure Aligned with Sustainability

Covering 20,000 square meters with 55,000 square meters of total floor space, a height of 15 meters and 20 loading and unloading bays, the Sant’Antonino site supports a future-oriented operating model built around streamlined workflows. Its layout is designed to optimize the organization of activities and the efficient use of space, enabling structured and orderly logistics flows.

At the same time, the facility is underpinned by a robust ESG framework. It holds LEED Platinum and ISO 14001 certifications and is equipped with solar panels spanning 20,000 square meters, with an estimated annual output of 800,000 kWh. In addition, dedicated systems for monitoring energy consumption and waste support a more responsible and sustainable approach to site management.

Alessandro Renzo, Managing Director of GXO Italy and Switzerland, added: “Growth today means designing environmentally efficient sites that optimize flows, reduce waste, and support a sustainable operating model. This balance is central to how we are developing our presence in Switzerland.”

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.



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