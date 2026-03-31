The Evotrex-PG5 RV Trailer Delivers V2L, V2H, and V2V Power Capabilities, Extending Energy Beyond the Campsite

Enables direct device power, home backup, and EV charging from a single integrated energy platform

Delivers up to 12 kW output and up to 60 kW fast charging for flexible energy transfer

Supports off-grid living with 150+ hours of continuous AC, emergency preparedness, and extended EV range

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evotrex , a California-based company transforming outdoor adventure with intelligent, power-generating RVs, today announced advanced bi-directional power capabilities in its flagship Evotrex-PG5. Designed as more than an RV, the PG5 functions as a mobile energy platform, enabling seamless energy use, storage, and transfer through Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) functionality.

Built on Evotrex’s integrated energy architecture, the PG5 combines a high-capacity battery system, solar generation, regenerative charging, and an onboard generator to deliver more than 270 kWh of total usable energy, supporting over 150 hours of continuous AC operation. This enables users to power devices, appliances, homes, and even other traditional RVs electric with confidence and flexibility.

“The PG5 was designed to fundamentally reshape how people think about energy on the road,” said Stella Qin, co-founder and head of North America at Evotrex. “It’s not just about powering your trip, it’s about extending the energy beyond the RV, whether at a campsite, during a home outage, or to support another vehicle when it matters the most.”

The Evotrex-PG5’s power capabilities extend across multiple real-world use cases:

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L): The PG5 enables users to directly power everyday appliances and equipment through integrated internal and external outlets. From laptops, espresso machines, and cooking appliances to power tools and outdoor gear, users can access reliable, high-output energy wherever they travel.

The PG5 enables users to directly power everyday appliances and equipment through integrated internal and external outlets. From laptops, espresso machines, and cooking appliances to power tools and outdoor gear, users can access reliable, high-output energy wherever they travel. Vehicle-to-Home (V2H): In the event of a power outage, the PG5 can serve as a home energy backup system, delivering up to 12 kW of output. This allows homeowners to maintain critical systems and extend energy independence beyond the campsite.

In the event of a power outage, the PG5 can serve as a home energy backup system, delivering up to 12 kW of output. This allows homeowners to maintain critical systems and extend energy independence beyond the campsite. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V): Effectively transforms the PG5 into a mobile charging solution, enabling EV owners to extend range, support other vehicles, or operate in remote environments without fixed infrastructure. The PG5 supports direct EV charging, offering flexible energy transfer options: Up to 6.6 kW AC charging via a NEMA 14-50 outlet Up to 60 kW DC fast charging through Evotrex’s optional RangeBoost system via NACS



Effectively transforms the PG5 into a mobile charging solution, enabling EV owners to extend range, support other vehicles, or operate in remote environments without fixed infrastructure. The PG5 supports direct EV charging, offering flexible energy transfer options:

As electrification accelerates across transportation and infrastructure, the PG5 positions itself at the intersection of mobility and energy resilience. By integrating generation, storage, and distribution into a single platform, Evotrex is redefining a new RV category, enabling a solution that supports both off-grid adventure and everyday energy needs.

The Evotrex-PG5 is available to explore through Evotrex’s digital showroom , with preorders now open at evotrex.com with a fully refundable $100 deposit.

About Evotrex

Evotrex is a California-based company transforming outdoor travel with intelligent, power-generating RVs built for adventure without limits. Founded by enthusiasts and innovators, Evotrex sets a new standard in the RV industry by blending proven technology, an automotive supply chain, and efficient manufacturing to deliver off-grid freedom with contemporary comfort. Engineered and validated for quality, durability, and seamless indoor-outdoor living, each model is designed to withstand the elements while unlocking new possibilities outdoors. For more information, please visit www.evotrex.com and join our community on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Discord , Instagram , and Facebook .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

evotrex@skyya.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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