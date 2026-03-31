Aldebaran Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. (“Aldebaran” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) announces that it has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”) effective as of March 30, 2026, pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with Olympia Trust Company, as rights agents.

The Rights Plan is designed to ensure that all Aldebaran shareholders are treated fairly in connection with any take-over bid and to protect against “creeping bids”, which involve the accumulation of more than 20%, on an aggregate basis, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (collectively, the “Common Shares”) through purchases exempt from applicable take over-bid rules. The Rights Plan is similar to plans recently adopted by other Canadian companies and approved by their shareholders, and has not been implemented in response to, or in anticipation of, any pending or threatened take-over bid.

Pursuant to the Rights Plan, one right attaches to each issued and outstanding Common Share. Subject to the terms of the Rights Plan, the rights become exercisable in the event that any person (together with certain related parties) becomes a beneficial holder, from this date forward, of 20% or more of the outstanding Shares without complying with the “Permitted Bid” provisions under the Rights Plan. In such event, holders of the rights (other than the acquiring person and its related parties) will be permitted to exercise their rights to purchase additional Common Shares at a 50% discount to the then prevailing market price of the Common Shares.

While the Rights Plan is effective as of March 30, 2026, it is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and ratification by Aldebaran shareholders within six months of its adoption. The Company will be seeking shareholder ratification of the Rights Plan at its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders, which is planned for a date yet to be determined in the second quarter of 2026. The Rights Plan is expected to initially remain effective for three years after the date of the initial shareholder ratification. A summary of the principal terms of the Rights Plan will be included in the management proxy circular to be sent to shareholders in connection with such meeting and a complete copy of the Rights Plan is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . If the Rights Plan is not approved by the shareholders within six months of its adoption, the plan, together with the outstanding rights, will terminate and cease to be effective.

ON BEHALF OF THE ALDEBARAN BOARD

(signed) “John Black”

John Black, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: +1 (604) 685-6800

Email: info@aldebaranresources.com

Please click here and subscribe to receive future news releases:

https://aldebaranresources.com/contact/subscribe/

For further information, please consult our website at www.aldebaranresources.com or contact:

Ben Cherrington

Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 347 394-2728 or +44 7538 244 208

Email: ben.cherrington@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled “Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina”, dated December 31, 2024 - see news release dated November 25, 2024).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain information which constitutes ‘forward-looking statements’ and ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the required approval of the TSX-V with respect to the Rights Plan, the Board’s intention to recommend the ratification of the Rights Plan and seek approval by its shareholders at the Company’s next meeting of shareholders, and anticipated near-term catalysts that are expected to drive further value creation for shareholders. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company’s control. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.