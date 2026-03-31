Regulus Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Provides Project Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus” or the “Company”, TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) announces that it has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”) effective as of March 30, 2026, pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with Olympia Trust Company, as rights agents.

The Rights Plan is designed to ensure that all Regulus shareholders are treated fairly in connection with any take-over bid and to protect against “creeping bids”, which involve the accumulation of more than 20%, on an aggregate basis, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (collectively, the “Common Shares”) through purchases exempt from applicable take over-bid rules. The Rights Plan is similar to plans recently adopted by other Canadian companies and approved by their shareholders, and has not been implemented in response to, or in anticipation of, any pending or threatened take-over bid.

Pursuant to the Rights Plan, one right attaches to each issued and outstanding Common Share. Subject to the terms of the Rights Plan, the rights become exercisable in the event that any person (together with certain related parties) becomes a beneficial holder, from this date forward, of 20% or more of the outstanding Shares without complying with the “Permitted Bid” provisions under the Rights Plan. In such event, holders of the rights (other than the acquiring person and its related parties) will be permitted to exercise their rights to purchase additional Common Shares at a 50% discount to the then prevailing market price of the Common Shares.

While the Rights Plan is effective as of March 30, 2026, it is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and ratification by Regulus shareholders within six months of its adoption. The Company will be seeking shareholder ratification of the Rights Plan at its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders, which is planned for a date yet to be determined in the second quarter of 2026. The Rights Plan is expected to initially remain effective for three years after the date of the initial shareholder ratification. A summary of the principal terms of the Rights Plan will be included in the management proxy circular to be sent to shareholders in connection with such meeting and a complete copy of the Rights Plan is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . If the Rights Plan is not approved by the shareholders within six months of its adoption, the plan, together with the outstanding rights, will terminate and cease to be effective.

Project Update

Regulus continues to work with Compañía Minera Coimolache S.A. (“Coimolache”, collectively with Regulus “the Parties”), owner of the Tantahuatay oxide gold mine adjacent to the AntaKori project, to advance the Mineral Resource Estimate (the “MRE”) for the integrated Tantahuatay-AntaKori Sulphide copper-gold project (the “Integrated Sulphide Project”). The completion of the MRE has taken longer than anticipated, largely due to the involvement of multiple groups overseeing the construction of the MRE, each with different views on geology, resource estimation techniques, and classification parameters. Most of the outstanding issues have been addressed and final documentation is currently being completed. Completion of the MRE allows for constructive discussions about the transition to the development of sulphide copper-gold mineralization in the region. The Company will update the market upon completion of the MRE, however, as per the agreement between the Parties, the results of this study can only be publicly reported or shared with third parties upon mutual agreement of the Parties and regulatory approvals.

The Company also continues to work with Nuton LLC (“Nuton”), a Rio Tinto Venture, to evaluate Nuton’s proprietary sulphide bio-leaching technologies at the AntaKori project. The Company previously reported on the results of four columns, and it is expected that the remaining columns that are still in progress will be completed with final decommissioning and mass balance calculations available in the coming months. The Company will report upon receiving final results from Nuton.

The Company also continues to work with the nearby community of Tingo and Peruvian authorities to obtain permits to complete additional exploration activities and drilling on claims where Regulus can earn up to a 60% interest from Gold Fields Ltd. (see news release dated February 16, 2021). The Company has completed ground geochemical sampling and a ground magnetics geophysical survey on these claims. This area is located immediately to the east of the Tantahuatay Mine and has several historical, small-scale underground and open-pit operations that mined high-grade copper-gold mineralization between the 1940s and 1970s.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the AntaKori project has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, Chief Geological Officer, FAusIMM, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE REGULUS BOARD

(signed) “John Black”

John Black

CEO and Director

Tel: +1 (604) 685-6800

Email: info@regulusresources.com

For further information, please contact:

Regulus Resources Inc.

Ben Cherrington

Tel: +44 7538244208

Email: ben.cherrington@regulusresources.com

About Regulus Resources Inc. and the AntaKori Project

Regulus is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (independent technical report prepared by AMEC Foster Wheeler (Peru) S.A., a Wood company, titled AntaKori Project, Cajamarca Province, Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report, dated February 22, 2019 - see news release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions.

For further information on Regulus Resources Inc., please consult our website at www.regulusresources.com .

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements regarding Regulus, including management's assessment of future plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Regulus' control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Regulus expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the required approval of the TSX-V with respect to the Rights Plan, the Board’s intention to recommend the ratification of the Rights Plan and seek approval by its shareholders at the Company’s next meeting of shareholders. the development of the AntaKori project described herein, and management's assessment of future plans and operations and statements with respect to the completion of the anticipated exploration and development programs, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Regulus' control. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Regulus believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.