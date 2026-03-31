Pet Valu® Celebrates 50 Years of Pet Love





MARKHAM, Ontario, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proudly Canadian, proudly local specialty pet retailer Pet Valu is marking its 50th anniversary. In honour of this milestone, Pet Valu is celebrating the memories, connections and joy it has shared with pets and devoted pet lovers since its first store opened in 1976.

“Pet Valu has had the privilege of being part of so many memorable moments over the past 50 years,” says Greg Ramier, CEO at Pet Valu. “As we mark this milestone anniversary, we are bringing our 50-year story to life by celebrating the love, care and connections we have shared with so many Canadians and their pets.”

From April 2 to 29, 2026 devoted pet lovers are invited to enter Pet Valu’s 50th Anniversary Contest on Instagram and Facebook for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards. To enter, participants must share a special milestone or meaningful moment they celebrated with their pets such as a birthday, adoption day, learning a new trick, or mastering a puzzle. Participants are also encouraged to tag and give a shoutout to their local store to share about their memorable in-store experiences. Winners will be selected by random draw and announced on May 11, 2026.

To show its appreciation for the support provided by devoted pet lovers over the last five decades, Pet Valu will be offering a variety of 50th Anniversary surprises and promotions throughout the year. In May and June, Pet Valu stores across Canada will create custom 50th Anniversary VIP boxes to surprise a selection of their devoted pet lovers. Each VIP box will be curated for the devoted pet lover and their pet by their local store.



From April through December, Pet Valu will shine a spotlight on several great pet product national brands that have a shared legacy of serving Canadian devoted pet lovers. Special anniversary promotions will be announced with each spotlight.

Pet Valu opened the doors of its first store in Toronto in 1976, with a commitment to helping pets live healthy, happy, and active lives. Today, Pet Valu has grown to more than 800 locally owned and operated stores across Canada and this commitment remains the same. The Pet Valu family of brands includes Pet Valu®, Chico ®, Bosley’s by Pet Valu®, Paulmac’s Pets®, Total Pet®, and Tisol®. Each store carries a wide variety of pet nutrition, treats, toys and essentials including an extensive range of quality made-in-Canada products and Canadian brands.

“For half a century, Canadian pet parents have turned to Pet Valu for convenience, compassion, quality, value and expertise. Whether they drop into one of our stores to ask a question, do their weekly shop or simply say hello to one of our Animal Care Experts, we have shared so many meaningful moments together,” says Ramier. “Through our anniversary celebrations we want to thank everyone who has been part of our journey for their trust and support.”

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For 50 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katherine Clark

katherine@beaconcommunications.ca

416-453-3288

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df1cad01-205b-46e3-972d-c945563d1eea