Bitget lists edgeX (EDGE) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of edgeX (EDGE) in the Innovation Zone, adding it for spot trading. Trading for the EDGE/USDT pair opens on March 31, 2026, 12:30 (UTC), with withdrawals available from April 1, 2026, 13:00 (UTC).

edgeX is a 24/7 decentralized trading layer for global assets, offering perpetuals across commodities, equities, and crypto, alongside spot markets. Powered by its own EDGE Chain, edgeX is designed to deliver capital-efficient, self-custodied and 24/7 trading for users globally. Designed for professional-grade trading, edgeX combines an order book–based execution model with deep liquidity, low fees, and sub-10ms latency, enabling seamless, high-throughput trading experiences. With support for multi-chain assets, advanced trading tools, and scalable on-chain infrastructure, edgeX is advancing a new generation of decentralized financial markets that bridge performance and trustless execution.

This technical framework is supported by a community-centric incentivization model where the $EDGE token serves as the primary engine for governance, tiered fee reductions, and a reward system that distributes a portion of the platform's trading fees back to stakers. Ultimately, edgeX aims to establish a high-performance, multi-asset trading layer that harmonizes the high-frequency capabilities of traditional finance with the sovereign, transparent settlement of the decentralized ecosystem.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of edgeX (EDGE) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget's role in bridging institutional-grade execution with the transparency and security of decentralized liquidity.

For more details on edgeX (EDGE), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff44c436-6908-45c3-9481-2c6b928a46c0