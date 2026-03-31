Economist and Former CIA Advisor Jim Rickards Releases New Video Presentation Examining Whether the Race to Build AI Is Creating a Dangerous Financial Bubble

Baltimore, MD, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new on-camera video presentation from economist and bestselling author Jim Rickards is now available, offering a detailed look at the billions of dollars flowing into artificial intelligence infrastructure — and the financial risks that may be quietly building alongside it.

In the newly released session, Rickards examines the massive spending race underway across the AI sector and makes the case that the rush to build data centers, acquire advanced chips, and expand cloud capacity may be creating conditions that deserve far more scrutiny than they are currently receiving.

Presented in a visual, story-driven format, the video walks viewers through the forces driving today's AI buildout and explains why Rickards believes the same momentum pushing the sector forward could become a source of serious trouble if conditions begin to shift.

What Viewers Will Find in the Presentation

The session provides insight into:

How the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure may be adding risk to the broader market

Why some analysts believe the current pace of AI spending may be difficult to sustain

The financial ties connecting major players across the AI ecosystem

How a disruption in AI spending could ripple beyond the technology sector into the wider economy

Rickards places the discussion in the context of past technology booms, drawing on earlier periods of heavy infrastructure spending and investor overconfidence to frame what he is observing today.

A Closer Look at the AI Spending Race

One central focus of the presentation is the nature of the investment now pouring into AI infrastructure.

Rickards argues that much of this spending is being driven not by clear financial returns but by competitive pressure — a dynamic where major technology firms feel compelled to keep building simply to avoid falling behind. In his view, that kind of momentum-driven spending has historically created conditions that look sustainable in a rising market and reveal their fragility when the environment changes.

According to the presentation, this has contributed to a growing web of financial arrangements and business dependencies across the AI sector — one that could leave the industry more exposed than most investors currently appreciate.

Why the Risk May Reach Further Than Expected

A second major theme in the presentation is contagion — the idea that trouble inside the AI sector would not stay neatly contained.

Rickards explains how AI infrastructure investment has become deeply connected to economic activity across a wide range of industries. Because of those links, he argues that problems in one part of the AI market could affect confidence and activity across a much larger part of the economy.

The presentation compares this setup to earlier technology cycles, when heavy spending and optimism gave way to disruptions that extended well beyond the sector where they began.

Why This Presentation Is Being Released Now

Investment in artificial intelligence has surged in recent years as major technology companies commit enormous sums to AI development and infrastructure. As that buildout accelerates, a growing number of economists and market analysts are raising questions about its sustainability and the risks accumulating beneath the surface.

Rickards' presentation enters that conversation at a moment when artificial intelligence has become one of the most closely watched — and debated — areas in global markets.

Who Should Watch

Individuals following the growth and risks of the artificial intelligence sector

Viewers interested in how large-scale technology investment cycles have historically played out

Audiences tracking how concentrated spending trends can affect the broader economy





About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards is an economist and bestselling author with decades of experience in financial markets and economic strategy. Throughout his career, he has advised government agencies including the Pentagon and the Central Intelligence Agency. He has worked alongside senior policymakers and major financial institutions through some of the most significant market events of the modern era.

He is widely regarded as one of the most experienced independent voices in macroeconomic analysis, with a long track record of examining risks that the broader market is slow to recognize.

Rickards' research is published through Paradigm Press, a financial publishing firm with a 4.8-star rating across nearly 2,000 reader reviews. Paradigm Press is dedicated to producing independent market analysis and financial education that helps everyday investors understand the forces shaping their financial lives.

How to Watch

The video presentation is now available for on-demand viewing at no cost.