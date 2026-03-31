Funnel’s Forum 2026 brings 150+ of multifamily’s top leaders to Scottsdale to build the world’s best renter experience

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel , the proven CRM and agentic AI platform, concluded its annual industry conference, Forum , bringing together more than 150 of multifamily’s top leaders around a bold shared goal: building the world’s best renter experience.

Only in its third year, Forum is now a defining gathering for multifamily leaders. This year, attendees tackled the operating realities shaping that work right now, from AI and centralization to role specialization and organizational design, and left with clearer examples of how leading operators use technology and human talent together to create faster, more consistent, and more connected renter journeys.

Highlights included

Jay Parsons, one of the most respected housing economists in the industry and host of The Rent Roll, brought clear, data-backed perspective on what’s actually happening in rental housing and what those shifts mean for the future of the renter experience.

one of the most respected housing economists in the industry and host of The Rent Roll, brought clear, data-backed perspective on what’s actually happening in rental housing and what those shifts mean for the future of the renter experience. Mia Hamm, two-time FIFA USWNT World Cup champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and one of the most influential athletes of all time, delivered a keynote on teamwork, trust, and leadership when the stakes are high.

two-time FIFA USWNT World Cup champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and one of the most influential athletes of all time, delivered a keynote on teamwork, trust, and leadership when the stakes are high. Kristy Simonette, Chair of the RETTC Steering Committee, SVP Strategic Services and CIO at Camden Property Trust, shared lessons from Camden’s centralization journey and what leaders must rethink to create a better experience for both renters and teams.

Chair of the RETTC Steering Committee, SVP Strategic Services and CIO at Camden Property Trust, shared lessons from Camden’s centralization journey and what leaders must rethink to create a better experience for both renters and teams. Clay Bavor, co-founder of Sierra and former Google executive, shared a grounded perspective on what AI is actually good at today, where it still falls short, and how companies can apply it responsibly to improve the renter journey at scale.

co-founder of Sierra and former Google executive, shared a grounded perspective on what AI is actually good at today, where it still falls short, and how companies can apply it responsibly to improve the renter journey at scale. Pat McGann, known for appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and for selling out theaters and arenas nationwide with an exclusive comedy set that brought down the house and sent attendees into the evening energized.

known for appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and for selling out theaters and arenas nationwide with an exclusive comedy set that brought down the house and sent attendees into the evening energized. Funnel University, a free, pre-conference Funnel deep dive training track for end-users and super users.

a free, pre-conference Funnel deep dive training track for end-users and super users. Product roadmap, attendees got a first look at what’s next, including new tools that let operators build and customize renter journeys directly in the platform, early examples of agentic workflows completing complex tasks across the customer journey with greater speed and consistency, and a preview of how deep customer data and AI will help shift resident retention from reactive to proactive.



“Forum is where multifamily leaders come to tell the truth about what is changing and what it will take to win,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO of Funnel. “This year’s conversations made one thing clear: the world’s best renter experience will be built by operators who redesign the work, rethink the handoffs, and use AI and humans together to create something faster, better, and more personal for renters.”

The 2026 event built on the momentum of previous years while marking a new chapter in the industry’s evolution.

Be the first to know when registration for 2027 opens. Join the Forum registration waitlist.

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win for three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel’s proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

Media Contact:

Funnel

Hannah O’Leary

Communications Director

hannah.oleary@funnelleasing.com