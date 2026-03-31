Oncologists Industry to Grow by $4 Billion Globally During 2026-2030: Assessment of the Lucrative Trends and Opportunities by Region

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncologists Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive statistics, including global market size, regional shares, and detailed market segments.

The global oncologists market has demonstrated consistent growth, anticipated to expand from $20.21 billion in 2025 to $21.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%. This growth is driven by rising cancer incidences worldwide, increasing demand for specialized oncology care, the growth of hospital and clinic networks, advancements in diagnostic imaging technologies, and heightened awareness of early detection.

Looking forward, the market is poised to reach $25.07 billion by 2030, maintaining a 4.4% CAGR, fueled by innovations in personalized cancer therapies, digital oncology management, and technological advances in immunotherapy.

Key trends shaping the market include the adoption of AI and machine learning in cancer diagnosis, precision medicine, and genomic profiling. Additionally, automation in chemotherapy and IoT-enabled monitoring of oncology equipment are gaining traction. The increasing prevalence of cancer is a significant growth driver, with projections indicating a rise in cancer survivors in the US from 18.1 million in 2024 to 22.5 million by 2032. Annual new cancer cases are expected to reach 29.9 million by 2040.

Leading organizations are investing in AI-powered precision oncology centers to enhance personalized care and diagnostic accuracy. In January 2024, Apollo Cancer Centre in India launched an AI-enabled center, providing insights for timely interventions and comprehensive cancer risk assessments. Meanwhile, in July 2024, Mumbai Oncocare merged with Hemato Oncology Clinic to bolster its offerings through enhanced expertise.

Prominent companies in the market include Abramson Cancer Center, MD Anderson, Lilavati Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Charite - Universitatsmedizin Berlin, Roche, Pfizer, Bayer, Merck, AbbVie, and others. North America led the market in 2025, with key regions being Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered in research include the USA, China, India, Germany, UK, France, Canada, and Italy.

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Markets Covered: Cancer Diagnostics and Treatment, including Imaging Tests, Biopsy, Blood Tests, Molecular Diagnostics, Genetic Testing, and treatments like Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy, and more.

Companies Mentioned: Notable organizations such as Abramson Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, General Electric Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc., and several others.

Geographies and Regions: Analyzed areas include countries like Australia, Brazil, China, USA, and regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East, among others.

Data and Format: Includes five years historic and ten years forecast time series, data segmentation, market share of competitors, and sourcing. Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report formats with Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Oncologists market report include:

Abramson Cancer Center

MD Anderson Cancer Center of the University of Texas

Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre

Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Mount Miriam Cancer Hospital

Charite - Universitatsmedizin Berlin

General Electric Healthcare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Cook Medical LLC

Terumo Corporation

AngioDynamics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Incyte Corporation

Seattle Genetics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2xxyb

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