Venture Capital Market to Surpass USD 596 Bn by 2031 with Initial Public Offerings Segment Growing at 9.45% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the venture capital market size is on a strong growth trajectory, rising from USD 276.79 billion in 2025 to USD 314.59 billion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 596.46 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.66%. This momentum is largely fueled by increasing investors' focus on AI-driven startups, expanding overseas allocations by sovereign wealth funds, and a surge in deal activity from corporate venture arms seeking strategic advantages. At the same time, improved liquidity through secondary trading platforms is keeping investor interest high, with institutional players continuing to favor venture capital for its attractive risk-return profile compared to traditional asset classes. As a result, competition for high-quality deals is intensifying across a diverse set of investors.

Venture Capital Market Share by Region

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing hub in the venture capital landscape, driven by renewed momentum in China’s deep-tech ecosystem and a steadily evolving startup environment in Japan. India continues to attract strong investor interest, particularly in fintech and SaaS, despite global market pressures, while Southeast Asian markets like Indonesia and Vietnam are gaining traction with increased funding flowing into e-commerce and logistics sectors. Supportive government policies and improving digital infrastructure are further strengthening the region’s investment appeal. As local startup ecosystems mature, cross-border collaborations and regional funding networks are also expanding rapidly.

North America remains a dominant force in the venture capital market, supported by established ecosystems like Silicon Valley and rapidly growing innovation hubs such as Austin, Miami, and Toronto. Strong capital availability and a thriving artificial intelligence landscape continue to attract entrepreneurs and investors alike. Canada is seeing increased momentum through the commercialization of academic research, while Mexico’s fintech sector is gaining attention from global investors as digital payments adoption rises. At the same time, evolving regulations are enabling more flexible investment models, encouraging broader participation across the venture ecosystem.

“Our analysis reflects observed investment patterns, fund deployment trends, and publicly reported transactions to provide a balanced view of the venture capital landscape. The structured, consistently validated approach underpinning this study supports more reliable comparisons than many fragmented or assumption-led alternatives” says Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Venture Capital Market Growth Drivers

Rising Capital Intensity Reshapes Early-Stage AI Investments

Artificial intelligence startups are increasingly commanding larger seed funding rounds as rising infrastructure and talent requirements push up initial capital needs. This shift is creating a clear divide in the venture capital market, with AI-focused ventures requiring significantly higher early-stage investments compared to traditional software startups. Corporate investors are playing a more active role in backing these companies, while venture firms are expanding into global innovation hubs to access specialized talent. Additionally, longer development and commercialization cycles in AI are prompting investors to extend fund lifespans, gradually reshaping return expectations across the market.

Expanding Secondary Platforms Enhance Investor Liquidity

Secondary marketplaces are playing an increasingly important role in improving liquidity within the venture capital ecosystem, with transaction volumes rising significantly in recent years. These platforms now offer a broader suite of services, including early liquidity options for employees, growth capital solutions, and advisory support, complementing traditional investment structures. Institutional investors are allocating a larger share of their private market portfolios to secondaries to better manage capital deployment. At the same time, improved pricing mechanisms and emerging technologies like blockchain are enhancing transparency, reducing transaction friction, and attracting a wider base of participants into the venture capital market.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Venture Capital Market Report

By Stage of Investment

Seed

Early Stage

Breakout Stage

Scale-up

By Industry

Health

Fintech

Enterprise Software

Energy

Transportation

Robotics

Other Industries

By Exit Type

Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Strategic M&A

Secondary Sale / Buy-out

Write-offs

By Geography

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX

NORDICS

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South-East Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Overview – Venture Capital Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 314.59 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 596.46 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 13.66% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Stage of Investment, By Industry, By Exit Type and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Venture Capital Companies: Covers global and market-level overviews, key segments, available financial insights, strategic developments, market share analysis of leading companies, along with details on products, services, and recent industry updates.

Sequoia Capital

Andreessen Horowitz

SoftBank Vision Fund

Tiger Global Management

Accel

Lightspeed Venture Partners

Insight Partners

General Catalyst

Bessemer Venture Partners

Index Ventures

Kleiner Perkins

New Enterprise Associates (NEA)

GGV Capital

Y Combinator Continuity

Balderton Capital

Northzone

Khosla Ventures

Temasek Holdings

Mubadala Capital

QED Investors

Get in-depth industry insights on the venture capital market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/analysis-of-the-venture-capital-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Europe Venture Capital Market Size: The Europe venture capital market is expected to grow from USD 66.70 billion in 2025 to USD 75.88 billion in 2026, and further reach USD 144.55 billion by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 13.76%. This growth follows a market reset phase, with renewed investor confidence supported by regulatory enhancements that have improved funding access and exit flexibility, alongside stronger institutional backing for late-stage capital.

North America Venture Capital Market Share: The report covers key trends in the North America venture capital market and provides a detailed segmentation by country, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It further analyzes the market based on deal size and investment stages such as angel/seed, early-stage, and late-stage funding. Additionally, the study evaluates investments across major industries, including fintech, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, industrial and energy, IT hardware and services, along with other emerging sectors.

Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Growth: The Asia-Pacific venture capital market is highly fragmented, with low concentration allowing both established firms and emerging fund managers to compete. This creates strong opportunities for niche and sector-focused strategies, especially in underserved regions and investment stages. While players like Peak XV Partners leverage deep local expertise to sustain their presence, larger investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund continue to influence the market, albeit with a more cautious investment approach amid increasing scrutiny.

About Mordor Intelligence:



Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.