Venture Capital Market to Surpass USD 596 Bn by 2031 with Initial Public Offerings Segment Growing at 9.45% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the venture capital market size is on a strong growth trajectory, rising from USD 276.79 billion in 2025 to USD 314.59 billion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 596.46 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.66%. This momentum is largely fueled by increasing investors' focus on AI-driven startups, expanding overseas allocations by sovereign wealth funds, and a surge in deal activity from corporate venture arms seeking strategic advantages. At the same time, improved liquidity through secondary trading platforms is keeping investor interest high, with institutional players continuing to favor venture capital for its attractive risk-return profile compared to traditional asset classes. As a result, competition for high-quality deals is intensifying across a diverse set of investors.
Venture Capital Market Share by Region
The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing hub in the venture capital landscape, driven by renewed momentum in China’s deep-tech ecosystem and a steadily evolving startup environment in Japan. India continues to attract strong investor interest, particularly in fintech and SaaS, despite global market pressures, while Southeast Asian markets like Indonesia and Vietnam are gaining traction with increased funding flowing into e-commerce and logistics sectors. Supportive government policies and improving digital infrastructure are further strengthening the region’s investment appeal. As local startup ecosystems mature, cross-border collaborations and regional funding networks are also expanding rapidly.
North America remains a dominant force in the venture capital market, supported by established ecosystems like Silicon Valley and rapidly growing innovation hubs such as Austin, Miami, and Toronto. Strong capital availability and a thriving artificial intelligence landscape continue to attract entrepreneurs and investors alike. Canada is seeing increased momentum through the commercialization of academic research, while Mexico’s fintech sector is gaining attention from global investors as digital payments adoption rises. At the same time, evolving regulations are enabling more flexible investment models, encouraging broader participation across the venture ecosystem.
“Our analysis reflects observed investment patterns, fund deployment trends, and publicly reported transactions to provide a balanced view of the venture capital landscape. The structured, consistently validated approach underpinning this study supports more reliable comparisons than many fragmented or assumption-led alternatives” says Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.
Venture Capital Market Growth Drivers
Rising Capital Intensity Reshapes Early-Stage AI Investments
Artificial intelligence startups are increasingly commanding larger seed funding rounds as rising infrastructure and talent requirements push up initial capital needs. This shift is creating a clear divide in the venture capital market, with AI-focused ventures requiring significantly higher early-stage investments compared to traditional software startups. Corporate investors are playing a more active role in backing these companies, while venture firms are expanding into global innovation hubs to access specialized talent. Additionally, longer development and commercialization cycles in AI are prompting investors to extend fund lifespans, gradually reshaping return expectations across the market.
Expanding Secondary Platforms Enhance Investor Liquidity
Secondary marketplaces are playing an increasingly important role in improving liquidity within the venture capital ecosystem, with transaction volumes rising significantly in recent years. These platforms now offer a broader suite of services, including early liquidity options for employees, growth capital solutions, and advisory support, complementing traditional investment structures. Institutional investors are allocating a larger share of their private market portfolios to secondaries to better manage capital deployment. At the same time, improved pricing mechanisms and emerging technologies like blockchain are enhancing transparency, reducing transaction friction, and attracting a wider base of participants into the venture capital market.
Major Segments Highlighted in the Venture Capital Market Report
By Stage of Investment
- Seed
- Early Stage
- Breakout Stage
- Scale-up
By Industry
- Health
- Fintech
- Enterprise Software
- Energy
- Transportation
- Robotics
- Other Industries
By Exit Type
- Initial Public Offering (IPO)
- Strategic M&A
- Secondary Sale / Buy-out
- Write-offs
By Geography
- North America
- Canada
- United States
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Peru
- Chile
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- BENELUX
- NORDICS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- South-East Asia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Overview – Venture Capital Industry
|Study Period
|2020-2031
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 314.59 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2031
|USD 596.46 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 13.66% during 2026-2031
|Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
|Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate
|Segments Covered
|By Stage of Investment, By Industry, By Exit Type and By Geography
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Venture Capital Companies: Covers global and market-level overviews, key segments, available financial insights, strategic developments, market share analysis of leading companies, along with details on products, services, and recent industry updates.
- Sequoia Capital
- Andreessen Horowitz
- SoftBank Vision Fund
- Tiger Global Management
- Accel
- Lightspeed Venture Partners
- Insight Partners
- General Catalyst
- Bessemer Venture Partners
- Index Ventures
- Kleiner Perkins
- New Enterprise Associates (NEA)
- GGV Capital
- Y Combinator Continuity
- Balderton Capital
- Northzone
- Khosla Ventures
- Temasek Holdings
- Mubadala Capital
- QED Investors
Get in-depth industry insights on the venture capital market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/analysis-of-the-venture-capital-market?utm_source=globenewswire
Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence
Europe Venture Capital Market Size: The Europe venture capital market is expected to grow from USD 66.70 billion in 2025 to USD 75.88 billion in 2026, and further reach USD 144.55 billion by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 13.76%. This growth follows a market reset phase, with renewed investor confidence supported by regulatory enhancements that have improved funding access and exit flexibility, alongside stronger institutional backing for late-stage capital.
North America Venture Capital Market Share: The report covers key trends in the North America venture capital market and provides a detailed segmentation by country, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It further analyzes the market based on deal size and investment stages such as angel/seed, early-stage, and late-stage funding. Additionally, the study evaluates investments across major industries, including fintech, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, industrial and energy, IT hardware and services, along with other emerging sectors.
Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Growth: The Asia-Pacific venture capital market is highly fragmented, with low concentration allowing both established firms and emerging fund managers to compete. This creates strong opportunities for niche and sector-focused strategies, especially in underserved regions and investment stages. While players like Peak XV Partners leverage deep local expertise to sustain their presence, larger investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund continue to influence the market, albeit with a more cautious investment approach amid increasing scrutiny.
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