Corporate Travel Management Software Market Report 2026-2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Expedia Group Inc., CWT, BCD Travel, Sabre Corporation, American Express Global Business Travel and More

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Travel Management Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report encompasses vital statistics, including global market size, regional dynamics, and detailed competitor analytics.

The corporate travel management software market has been witnessing robust growth, with its value predicted to expand from $1.17 billion in 2025 to $1.26 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%. This historic growth stems from the shift away from manual travel management, increased business travel volumes, the need for cost reduction, and the early adoption of digital solutions emphasizing travel policy compliance.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $1.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2%. Key growth drivers include the integration of AI and machine learning for travel optimization, cloud-based platforms, real-time data analytics, mobile-first management, and prioritization of traveler safety and risk management. Notable trends include AI-driven planning, mobile booking solutions, and collaborative tools.

The rise in international travelers is poised to bolster the market further. As globalization enhances transport infrastructures, cultural and experiential travel aims gain momentum, creating a demand for software that streamlines bookings, assures compliance, manages expenses, and provides real-time traveler assistance. A testament to this trend is the 31% increase in international visitors to the US, summing up to 66.5 million travelers in 2023. Concurrently, US residents embarked on 98.5 million outbound trips. These movements underscore the critical role of travel management software in tailoring to rising international visitor numbers.

Leading industry players continually enhance their offerings. Innovative travel booking tools are paving the way for more efficient corporate travel management. In April 2024, Cleartrip unveiled "Out of Office," a corporate travel platform aimed at optimizing bookings through intuitive, compliant processes. It aligns with Cleartrip's strategy to strengthen B2B offerings. Furthermore, TravelPerk's acquisition of AmTrav, announced in June 2024, is set to enhance its service spectrum, integrating AmTrav's specialized expertise to bolster offerings and corporate travel solutions.

Prominent players in the sector include Expedia Group Inc., CWT, BCD Travel, Sabre Corporation, and SAP Concur, among others. North America, particularly driven by robust technological advancements, was the largest regional market in 2025, but regions such as Asia-Pacific are increasingly influential.

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Markets Covered:

By Type: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

By Application: Large Enterprises; SMEs

By Industry: Manufacturing; Transportation; Retail; Logistics; Healthcare; Energy

Subsegments:

By Cloud-Based: SaaS solutions, subscription cloud platforms, mobile-optimized systems, collaborative tools

By On-Premises: Traditional solutions, customizable systems, integrated enterprise solutions

Countries and Regions: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain. Regions include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Additional Information: Five-year historical and ten-year forecast data, ratios of market size to GDP, per capita expenditure insights. Historical and projected data by country and region, competitive market shares, and segmentation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Corporate Travel Management Software market report include:

Expedia Group Inc.

CWT

BCD Travel

Sabre Corporation

American Express Global Business Travel

SAP Concur

Travelport

Travel Leaders Group

Hotel Engine

FCM Travel Solutions

TravelPerk

Deem

Corporate Traveler

TripCase

Ramco Systems Ltd.

STP Plus

Pana

Iween Software Solutions Pvt Ltd.

nuTravel

Certify Travel

Navan

TravelBank

Zoho Expense

Rydoo

Happay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fpoiau

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