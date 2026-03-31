BOS Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

 | Source: B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Delivers Record Year Performance

Provides Initial 2026 Revenue and Net Income Guidance

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025, including record revenue and profitability.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenues
$12.6M +21.5%
Compared to $10.4M in Q4 2024		EBITDA
$944K +32%
Compared to $715K in Q4 2024
Net Income
$819K +68.9%
Compared to $485K in Q4 2024		EPS
$0.12 +50%
Compared to $0.08 in Q4 2024
Cash & Equivalent
$11.8M
As of December 31, 2025		Contracted Backlog
$24M
As of December 31, 2025


Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenues
$50.6M +26.6%
Compared to $39.9M in 2024		EBITDA
$4.6M +42.6%
Compared to $3.2M in 2024
Net Income
$3.6M +57.0%
Compared to $2.3M in 2024		EPS
$0.59 +47.5%
Compared to $0.40 in 2024


Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of BOS, stated: "We are pleased to report record revenues and net income for the full year 2025, capping an outstanding year of growth for BOS. We demonstrated sustained business momentum, most notably in our defense related business lines where we continue to see robust demand for both our supply chain and robotics solutions, and maintained our diligent operating discipline.

“Supply chain division revenues grew by 40% during the year, demonstrating the benefit of our global diversification strategy. We continue to focus on expanding our opportunities in this key sector through deeper engagement with existing customers, strategic wins with new customers and entry into additional global markets, such as India, which is a growing hub for subcontracting programs with Israeli defense customers.

"Our RFID division experienced a $665,000 operating loss for the full year, primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge of $1.2 million. Absent this charge, the division would have generated approximately $535,000 in operating income. The ongoing geopolitical tension in Israel since October 2023 negatively impacted the Israeli commercial market, which constitutes the primary revenue base for the RFID division; as a result, goodwill write-offs were recorded totaling $700,000 in 2024 and an additional $1.2 million in 2025. Q4 performance showed a 27% increase in revenues year-over-year, a positive indication that we can return this division to a growth trajectory in 2026."

“Finally, our Intelligent Robotics division continues to deliver steady profitability improvements year-over-year, as well as increased backlog, demonstrating our team's ability to drive operational excellence across all business units.

"Bringing our record year together, we generated strong operating cash flow and working capital performance that increased cash and cash equivalents to a record $11.8 million, providing a solid foundation to support our continued investment in strategic growth."

Cohen concluded: "We continue our policy of issuing a conservative initial outlook, with updates provided as the year progresses. While we maintain strong exposure to the defense markets, ongoing geopolitical tensions lead us to initially project 2026 at a level consistent with 2025 revenues of $51 million and net income of $3.6 million.”

Investor Conference Call

Date & Time

March 31, 2026 at 8:30 a.m		Format

Video conference call followed by a question-and-answer session after management's presentation
Recording

For those unable to participate in the live call, a recording will be available the following day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com


To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7481721806?pwd=pmXNiVvvvuicaar9aMkZVqRUNaqK3s.1&omn=85823576

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Supply Chain Division

Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.		RFID Division

Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.
Intelligent Robotics Division

Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.


For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com.

Contacts:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director | Darrow Associates | +1-214-597-8200 | mkreps@darrowir.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO | BOS | +972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also provides certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate and manage its operations internally and is providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Contracted backlog

Represents the estimated value of firm customer orders under contract as of the date indicated. Backlog is not a guarantee of future revenues, and may be canceled, modified, or delayed by customers.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the ongoing armed conflict and security conditions in Israel and in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share numbers)
 
  Year ended
December 31,		 Three months ended
December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
  (Audited) (Audited)
     
Revenues $50,569  $39,949  $12,623  $10,388 
Cost of revenues  38,494   30,655   9,602   8,007 
Gross profit  12,075   9,294   3,021   2,381 
         
Operating costs and expenses:        
Research and development  178   175   47   50 
Sales and marketing  5,242   4,394   1,336   1,118 
General and administrative  2,547   2,113   826   656 
Impairment of intangible assets  -   466     
Impairment of Goodwill  1,200   707   500   1,173 
Total operating costs and expenses  9,167   7,855   2,709   2,997 
         
Operating income  2,908   1,439   312   (616)
Financial income (expenses), net  590   (139)  208   99 
Income before taxes on income  3,498   1,300   520   (517)
Taxes on income (income taxes)  (113)  (1,000)  (299)  (1,002)
Net income $3,611  $2,300  $819  $485 
         
Basic net income per share $0.59  $0.40  $0.12  $0.08 
Diluted net income per share $0.57  $0.39  $0.12  $0.08 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share  6,161   5,756   6,614   5,776 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share  6,312   5,887   6,779   5,975 
         
Number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024  7,029   5,793   7,029   5,793 



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
  (Audited) (Audited)
ASSETS    
     
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $11,825 $3,368
Restricted bank deposits  98  185
Trade receivables  15,638  11,787
Other receivable and prepaid expenses  1,440  1,150
Inventories  6,541  7,870
     
Total current assets  35,542  24,360
     
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS  128  177
     
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET  3,449  3,417
     
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET  926  779
     
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS  1,250  1,000
     
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET  361  422
     
GOODWILL  2,988  4,188
     
Total assets $44,644 $34,343



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  December
31, 2025		 December
31, 2024
  (Audited) (Audited)
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Short term loan and Current maturities of long-term loans $775 $439
Operating lease liabilities, current  251  176
Trade payables  6,778  6,362
Employees and payroll accruals  1,266  1,087
Deferred revenues  3,129  2,003
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  983  598
     
Total current liabilities  13,182  10,665
     
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
Long-term loans, net of current maturities  972  980
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  768  576
Long term deferred revenues  286  293
Accrued severance pay  732  498
     
Total long-term liabilities  2,758  2,347
     
     
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  28,704  21,331
     
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $44,644 $34,343



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  Year ended
December 31,		 Three months ended
December 31,
   2025  2024  2025  2024 
         
Operating income (loss) $2,908 $1,439 $312 $(616)
Add:        
Impairment of Goodwill  1,200  1,173  500  1,173 
Amortization of intangible assets  60  190  15  47 
Stock-based compensation  41  74  10  11 
Depreciation  419  370  107  100 
EBITDA $4,628 $3,246 $944 $715 




SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
   RFID   Supply
Chain Solutions		   Intelligent
Robotics		   Intercompany   Consolidated 
     Year ended December 31,
2025		 
                     
                     
Revenues $13,587  $35,545  $1,847  $(410) $50,569 
                     
Gross profit  2,900   8,745   430   -   12,075 
                     
Allocated operating expenses  2,365   4,277   276   -   6,918 
                     
Impairment and amortization of intangible assets  1,200   60   -       1,260 
                     
Unallocated operating expenses*  -   -   -       989 
                     
Income (loss) from operations $(665) $4,408  $154   -   2,908 
                     
Financial income and tax on income                  703 
                     
Net income                 $3,611 
                 
                 
   RFID   Supply
Chain Solutions		   Intelligent
Robotics		   Intercompany   Consolidated 
     Year ended December 31,
2024		 
                     
                     
Revenues $12,877  $25,829   1,410   (167) $39,949 
                     
Gross profit  3,533   5,430   331       9,294 
                     
Allocated operating expenses  2,273   3,338   274       5,885 
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets  984   189   -       1,173 
                     
Unallocated operating expenses*  -   -   -       797 
                     
Income from operations $276  $1,903  $57       1,439 
                     
Financial expenses and tax on income                  861 
                     
Net income                 $2,300 


* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
   RFID   Supply
Chain Solutions		   Intelligent
Robotics		   Intercompany   Consolidated 
     Three months December 31,
2025		 
                     
                     
Revenues $4,379  $7,695  $668  $(119) $12,623 
                     
Gross profit  1,092   1,861   68   -   3,021 
                     
Allocated operating expenses  727   1,073   65   -   1,865 
                     
Impairment and amortization of intangible assets  500   15   -       515 
                     
Unallocated operating expenses*              -   329 
                     
Income from operations $(135) $773  $3   -   312 
                     
Financial income and tax on income                  507 
                     
Net income                 $819 
                 
                 
   RFID   Supply
Chain Solutions		   Intelligent
Robotics		   Intercompany   Consolidated 
     Three months ended December 31,
2024		 
                     
                     
Revenues $3,445  $6,806  $171   (34) $10,388 
                     
Gross profit  1,151   1,186   44   -   2,381 
                     
Allocated operating expenses  605   883   84   -   1,572 
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets  984   189   -       1,173 
                     
Unallocated operating expenses*                  252 
                     
Income (loss) from operations $(438) $114  $(40)      (616)
                     
Financial expenses and tax on income                  1,101 
                     
Net income                 $485 


* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


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