BOS Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Delivers Record Year Performance

Provides Initial 2026 Revenue and Net Income Guidance

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025, including record revenue and profitability.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenues

$12.6M +21.5%

Compared to $10.4M in Q4 2024 EBITDA

$944K +32%

Compared to $715K in Q4 2024 Net Income

$819K +68.9%

Compared to $485K in Q4 2024 EPS

$0.12 +50%

Compared to $0.08 in Q4 2024 Cash & Equivalent

$11.8M

As of December 31, 2025 Contracted Backlog

$24M

As of December 31, 2025



Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenues

$50.6M +26.6%

Compared to $39.9M in 2024 EBITDA

$4.6M +42.6%

Compared to $3.2M in 2024 Net Income

$3.6M +57.0%

Compared to $2.3M in 2024 EPS

$0.59 +47.5%

Compared to $0.40 in 2024



Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of BOS, stated: "We are pleased to report record revenues and net income for the full year 2025, capping an outstanding year of growth for BOS. We demonstrated sustained business momentum, most notably in our defense related business lines where we continue to see robust demand for both our supply chain and robotics solutions, and maintained our diligent operating discipline.

“Supply chain division revenues grew by 40% during the year, demonstrating the benefit of our global diversification strategy. We continue to focus on expanding our opportunities in this key sector through deeper engagement with existing customers, strategic wins with new customers and entry into additional global markets, such as India, which is a growing hub for subcontracting programs with Israeli defense customers.

"Our RFID division experienced a $665,000 operating loss for the full year, primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge of $1.2 million. Absent this charge, the division would have generated approximately $535,000 in operating income. The ongoing geopolitical tension in Israel since October 2023 negatively impacted the Israeli commercial market, which constitutes the primary revenue base for the RFID division; as a result, goodwill write-offs were recorded totaling $700,000 in 2024 and an additional $1.2 million in 2025. Q4 performance showed a 27% increase in revenues year-over-year, a positive indication that we can return this division to a growth trajectory in 2026."

“Finally, our Intelligent Robotics division continues to deliver steady profitability improvements year-over-year, as well as increased backlog, demonstrating our team's ability to drive operational excellence across all business units.

"Bringing our record year together, we generated strong operating cash flow and working capital performance that increased cash and cash equivalents to a record $11.8 million, providing a solid foundation to support our continued investment in strategic growth."

Cohen concluded: "We continue our policy of issuing a conservative initial outlook, with updates provided as the year progresses. While we maintain strong exposure to the defense markets, ongoing geopolitical tensions lead us to initially project 2026 at a level consistent with 2025 revenues of $51 million and net income of $3.6 million.”

Investor Conference Call

Date & Time



March 31, 2026 at 8:30 a.m Format



Video conference call followed by a question-and-answer session after management's presentation

Recording



For those unable to participate in the live call, a recording will be available the following day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com



To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7481721806?pwd=pmXNiVvvvuicaar9aMkZVqRUNaqK3s.1&omn=85823576

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Supply Chain Division



Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions. RFID Division



Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

Intelligent Robotics Division



Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.



For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com .

Contacts:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director | Darrow Associates | +1-214-597-8200 | mkreps@darrowir.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO | BOS | +972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also provides certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate and manage its operations internally and is providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Contracted backlog

Represents the estimated value of firm customer orders under contract as of the date indicated. Backlog is not a guarantee of future revenues, and may be canceled, modified, or delayed by customers.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the o ngoing armed conflict and security conditions in Israel and in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share numbers)

Year ended

December 31, Three months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Audited) (Audited) Revenues $ 50,569 $ 39,949 $ 12,623 $ 10,388 Cost of revenues 38,494 30,655 9,602 8,007 Gross profit 12,075 9,294 3,021 2,381 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 178 175 47 50 Sales and marketing 5,242 4,394 1,336 1,118 General and administrative 2,547 2,113 826 656 Impairment of intangible assets - 466 Impairment of Goodwill 1,200 707 500 1,173 Total operating costs and expenses 9,167 7,855 2,709 2,997 Operating income 2,908 1,439 312 (616 ) Financial income (expenses), net 590 (139 ) 208 99 Income before taxes on income 3,498 1,300 520 (517 ) Taxes on income (income taxes) (113 ) (1,000 ) (299 ) (1,002 ) Net income $ 3,611 $ 2,300 $ 819 $ 485 Basic net income per share $ 0.59 $ 0.40 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 Diluted net income per share $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 6,161 5,756 6,614 5,776 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 6,312 5,887 6,779 5,975 Number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 7,029 5,793 7,029 5,793







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Audited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,825 $ 3,368 Restricted bank deposits 98 185 Trade receivables 15,638 11,787 Other receivable and prepaid expenses 1,440 1,150 Inventories 6,541 7,870 Total current assets 35,542 24,360 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 128 177 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,449 3,417 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 926 779 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 1,250 1,000 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 361 422 GOODWILL 2,988 4,188 Total assets $ 44,644 $ 34,343







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024 ( Audited ) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short term loan and Current maturities of long-term loans $ 775 $ 439 Operating lease liabilities, current 251 176 Trade payables 6,778 6,362 Employees and payroll accruals 1,266 1,087 Deferred revenues 3,129 2,003 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 983 598 Total current liabilities 13,182 10,665 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 972 980 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 768 576 Long term deferred revenues 286 293 Accrued severance pay 732 498 Total long-term liabilities 2,758 2,347 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 28,704 21,331 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 44,644 $ 34,343







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Year ended

December 31, Three months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income (loss) $ 2,908 $ 1,439 $ 312 $ (616 ) Add: Impairment of Goodwill 1,200 1,173 500 1,173 Amortization of intangible assets 60 190 15 47 Stock-based compensation 41 74 10 11 Depreciation 419 370 107 100 EBITDA $ 4,628 $ 3,246 $ 944 $ 715









SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID Supply

Chain Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Year ended December 31,

2025 Revenues $ 13,587 $ 35,545 $ 1,847 $ (410 ) $ 50,569 Gross profit 2,900 8,745 430 - 12,075 Allocated operating expenses 2,365 4,277 276 - 6,918 Impairment and amortization of intangible assets 1,200 60 - 1,260 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 989 Income (loss) from operations $ (665 ) $ 4,408 $ 154 - 2,908 Financial income and tax on income 703 Net income $ 3,611 RFID Supply

Chain Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Year ended December 31,

2024 Revenues $ 12,877 $ 25,829 1,410 (167 ) $ 39,949 Gross profit 3,533 5,430 331 9,294 Allocated operating expenses 2,273 3,338 274 5,885 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 984 189 - 1,173 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 797 Income from operations $ 276 $ 1,903 $ 57 1,439 Financial expenses and tax on income 861 Net income $ 2,300



* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months December 31,

2025 Revenues $ 4,379 $ 7,695 $ 668 $ (119 ) $ 12,623 Gross profit 1,092 1,861 68 - 3,021 Allocated operating expenses 727 1,073 65 - 1,865 Impairment and amortization of intangible assets 500 15 - 515 Unallocated operating expenses* - 329 Income from operations $ (135 ) $ 773 $ 3 - 312 Financial income and tax on income 507 Net income $ 819 RFID Supply

Chain Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended December 31,

2024 Revenues $ 3,445 $ 6,806 $ 171 (34 ) $ 10,388 Gross profit 1,151 1,186 44 - 2,381 Allocated operating expenses 605 883 84 - 1,572 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 984 189 - 1,173 Unallocated operating expenses* 252 Income (loss) from operations $ (438 ) $ 114 $ (40 ) (616 ) Financial expenses and tax on income 1,101 Net income $ 485



* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.